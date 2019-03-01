Arts Picks

FIRST STOREYS

In this exhibition-cum-performance, artist Sean Cham creates a fictitious housing development office to explore the gaps in Singapore's history of resettlement.

He began researching the piece in 2017, conducting oral history interviews with residents and combing through archives and antique shops.

The performance, housed in the former Bukit Ho Swee Community Centre, invites the audience to step into the shoes of residents taking part in a resettlement exercise.

First Storeys is part of The Future Of Our Past Festival, organised by Yale-NUS College to mark the bicentennial.

WHERE: 300 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee MRT: Tiong Bahru WHEN: Today to March 10, 7.30pm (Wednesdays to Saturdays), 3 and 7.30pm (Sundays); no shows on Monday and Tuesday. Tomorrow's show is sold out ADMISSION: $15 from futureofourpasts.com. Online ticket sales close at 4pm the day before INFO: Performed in English, Malay, Mandarin and Hokkien with no surtitles. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/firststoreys

THE INCONCEIVABLE

This solo exhibition by Singaporean artist Allen Tang features more than 50 of his abstract oil paintings on acrylic boards, many inspired by nature or his inner world.

He spent eight years researching and refining the technique of painting in oil on acrylic.

WHERE: Ion Art Gallery, Level 4 Ion Orchard , 2 Orchard Turn MRT: Orchard WHEN: Tomorrow to March 11, 11am to 8pm daily ADMISSION: Free TEL: 9180-7648 (Janet Fong) INFO: E-mail janet@janetart.com.sg



(From far left) Not In My Lifetime? cast member Inch Chua, director Tan Beng Tian and scriptwriter Alvan Yap.



NOT IN MY LIFETIME?

This inclusive theatre performance by The Finger Players, conceived and directed by Tan Beng Tian, explores the special education system in Singapore through the experiences of teachers working in the sector.

It aims to cater to both persons with and without disabilities through features such as closed captioning and audio description, which will be incorporated into the play in unconventional ways.

There will be an equal mix of regular and relaxed performances. Relaxed performances are meant to be sensitive to audience members with autism, sensory and communication differences or learning differences.

Touch tours will be conducted before the performance, allowing blind and partially-sighted theatregoers to have tactile access to the set and props as well as detailed verbal descriptions.

WHERE: Gateway Theatre, Level 7 Black Box, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah MRT: Redhill WHEN: Tuesday to March 17, 3 or 8pm ADMISSION: $35, $20 (concession for senior citizens aged 55 years and older, persons with disabilities and accompanying caregivers, students and national servicemen) INFO: Performed in English with closed captioning and audio description. Go to not-in-my-lifetime.peatix.com for tickets and details on timings and relaxed performances

STILL LIFE

Artist and writer Dana Lam looks at art-making and the human condition in this deeply personal piece, which covers her journey from the 1950s to the present and looks at how she reconnected with her artistic practice.

It is set in an art studio and performed with actress Jean Ng.

Last year, Lam moved into a visual art studio where she spent several months devising and re-writing the work.

Checkpoint Theatre joint artistic director Claire Wong serves as dramaturg and director.

WHERE: 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today until March 10, 8pm (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 3pm (weekends) ADMISSION: $45 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.checkpoint-theatre.org