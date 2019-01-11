Arts Picks

VIENNA BOYS CHOIR: FLY WITH ME

The world-famous choir from Austria includes boys aged nine to 14, who are chosen to sing before their voices break. In this concert, they will perform classics such as Claudio Monteverdi's Ave Maria, and Sanctus and Benedictus from Jacobus de Kerle's Missa Regina Coeli.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade

WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $35 to $95 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: svbc.city

IN AN INSTANT: POLAROID AT THE INTERSECTION OF ART AND TECHNOLOGY

Snap, shake and see. The gratifyingly quick images produced by Polaroid cameras revolutionised home photography and art-making.

This exhibition at the National Museum of Singapore examines the history and impact of the Polaroid camera (above), including the connection to today's smartphone cameras and social media.

WHERE: Exhibition Gallery 2, Basement Level, National Museum of Singapore, 93 Stamford Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

WHEN: Until March 31, 10am to 7pm daily

ADMISSION: $12.50 for Singaporeans and permanent residents (includes entry to permanent galleries), $18 for foreigners (exhibition only). Concessions available for seniors and students. Free for children aged six and younger

INFO: www.nationalmuseum.sg

SSO RED BALLOON SERIES: REICH IN 60 MINUTES

Influential American composer Steve Reich has found music in noise made by construction and door slamming as well as conventional musical instruments.

Get to know his work in an hour-long concert under the baton of American conductor and composer Brad Lubman. This is the first in the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's new SSO Red Balloon Series, which presents music that defies genres and breaks boundaries in the concert hall.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place

MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place

WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $18 to $48 from Sistic, redballoon.org.sg or sso.org.sg

INFO: There will be a pre-concert talk at 6.30pm at the VCH Music Studio on level 3

OMM GOES TO THE MOVIES 3

Led by conductor Seow Yibin, the Orchestra of the Music Makers (right) performs an evening of popular movie tunes.

Familiar favourites include Howard Shore's music from The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (2001, 2002, 2003), John Williams' compositions for Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Alan Silvestri's theme for The Avengers (2012).

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade

WHEN: Today, 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $24 to $37 from Sistic