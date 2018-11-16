Arts Picks

LITHE

T.H.E. Second Company, the junior wing of Singapore dance troupe T.H.E. (The Human Expression), marks its parent company's 10th anniversary with three works.

Anthea Seah's One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others draws on The Burnout Society, South Korean-born German philosopher Byung-Chul Han's book on stress and social exhaustion.

Goh Shou Yi explores the "in-between" of relationships in A Visceral Experience I Can't Explain; while Marcus Foo moves on to the second phase of his work, This Is How We Meet/Part (above), a set of intimate duets.

WHERE: School of the Arts Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Today, 8pm, and tomorrow, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $28 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.the-dancecompany.com

MINIMALISM: SPACE. LIGHT. OBJECT

Mirrored cubes. Mono-coloured rooms. Words on the wall.

The highly reduced forms of the Minimalism movement, which first came to prominence in 1960s New York, radically challenged the concepts of art and continue to resonate today.

This exhibition by National Gallery Singapore and ArtScience Museum is the first survey of Minimalist art in South-east Asia of this scale, with around 150 artworks by more than 80 artists. These span five decades and come not just from the United States, but also Asia, Europe and Australia.

Besides works by well-known figures such as Donald Judd from the United States, Anish Kapoor (Void) from Britain and Ai Weiwei from China, there are also new installations by Cambodian artist Sopheap Pich and Chinese artist Liu Jianhua.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road; ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue MRT: City Hall/ Bayfront WHEN: National Gallery Singapore: Today to April 14, 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), and 10am to 9pm (Fridays). ArtScience Museum: 10am to 7pm daily ADMISSION: $15 to $34 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $25 to $40 for non-residents, depending on venue and number of exhibitions INFO: www.minimalism.sg

THE SAINT MARC CHILDREN'S CHOIR

Hear beloved Disney songs in French this evening with the Saint Marc Children's Choir.

Known for singing in the Academy Award-nominated film Les Choristes (2004), the choir from Lyon, France will be performing hits such as Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King (1994) and Let It Go from Frozen (2013).

Singaporean oboist Quek Jun Rui, 16, a student at the National University of Singapore Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, will accompany the group.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall WHEN: Tuesday and Wednesday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $58 to $98 from Sistic INFO: www.lichastelaus.com

AFFORDABLE ART FAIR

Eighty galleries, both local and international, will exhibit contemporary art that might spare you from breaking the bank.

This year's fair features artists such as China's Luo Dan with the Balance Series, South Korea's Cha Jae-young with her ribbon installations and Briton Dean "Zeus" Colman with his interactive game-inspired installation Artopoly.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard MRT: Promenade WHEN: Today, noon to 9pm (Arty-Licious Evening charity night, 6 to 9pm); tomorrow, 11am to 7pm; Sunday, 11am to 6pm ADMISSION: $18, $25 for Arty-Licious Evening; $10 for concessions; free for children under 16 if accompanied by paying adult INFO: affordableartfair.com/fairs/singapore