Arts Picks

MINIMALISM: SPACE. LIGHT. OBJECT

Mirrored cubes. Mono-coloured rooms. Words on the wall.

The highly reduced forms of the Minimalism movement, which first came to prominence in 1960s New York, radically challenged the concepts of art and continue to resonate today.

This exhibition by National Gallery Singapore and ArtScience Museum is the first survey of Minimalist art in South-east Asia of this scale, with around 150 artworks by more than 80 artists. These span five decades and come not just from the United States but also Asia, Europe and Australia.

Besides works by well-known figures such as Donald Judd from the United States, Anish Kapoor from Britain and Ai Weiwei from China, there are also new installations by Cambodian artist Sopheap Pich and Chinese artist Liu Jianhua.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road; ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue

MRT: City Hall/ Bayfront

WHEN: National Gallery Singapore: Friday (Nov 16) to April 14, 2019, 10am to 7pm, Saturdays to Thursdays, and 10am to 9pm, Fridays. ArtScience Museum: 10am to 7pm daily

ADMISSION: $15 to $34 for Singaporeans and permanent residents, $25 to $40 for non-residents, depending on venue and number of exhibitions

INFO: www.minimalism.sg

LITHE

T.H.E. Second Company, the junior wing of local dance troupe T.H.E. (The Human Expression), marks its parent company's 10th anniversary with three works.

Anthea Seah's One Of These Things Is Not Like The Others draws on The Burnout Society, South Korea-born German philosopher Byung-Chul Han's book on stress and social exhaustion.

Goh Shou Yi explores the "in-between" of relationships in A Visceral Experience I Can't Explain, while Marcus Foo moves on to the second phase of his work, This Is How We Meet/Part, a set of intimate duets.

WHERE: School of the Arts Studio Theatre, 1 Zubir Said Drive

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

WHEN: Friday (Nov 16), 8pm, and Saturday (Nov 17), 3 and 8pm

ADMISSION: $28 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

INFO: www.the-dancecompany.com

AFFORDABLE ART FAIR

Eighty galleries, both local and international, will exhibit contemporary art that might spare you from breaking the bank.

This year's fair features artists such as China's Luo Dan with the Balance Series, South Korea's Cha Jaeyoung with her ribbon installations, and Briton Dean "Zeus" Colman with his interactive game-inspired installation Artopoly.

Visitors can participate in hands-on activities such as a colour-by-sections mural wall installation by Lion's Pride in support of President's Challenge, the fair's featured charity this year.

WHERE: F1 Pit Building, 1 Republic Boulevard

MRT: Promenade

WHEN: Friday (Nov 16), noon to 9pm (Arty-Licious evening 6 to 9pm); Saturday (Nov 17), 11am to 7pm; Sunday (Nov 18), 11am to 6pm

ADMISSION: $18, $25 for Arty-Licious Evening charity night; $10 for concessions; free for children under 16 if accompanied by paying adult

INFO: affordableartfair.com/fairs/singapore

THE SAINT MARC CHILDREN'S CHOIR

Hear beloved Disney songs in French in this evening with the Saint Marc Children's Choir.

Known for singing in the Academy Award-nominated film Les Choristes (2004), the choir from Lyon, France will be performing hits such as Can You Feel The Love Tonight From The Lion King (1994) and Let It Go from Frozen (2013).

Singaporean oboist Quek Jun Rui, 16, a student at the National University of Singapore Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, will accompany them.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place

MRT: City Hall

WHEN: Tuesday (Nov 20) and Wednesday (Nov 21), 7.30pm

ADMISSION: $58 to $98 from Sistic

INFO: www.lichastelaus.com