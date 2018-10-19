Arts Picks: The Fisherman And The Woodcutter, Eternity In An Hour, and more

THE FISHERMAN AND THE WOODCUTTER - A SOLO EXHIBITION BY TAY BAK CHIANG

About 20 of artist Tay Bak Chiang's latest works, inspired by the classic guqin melody Conversation Between A Fisherman And A Woodcutter, will be on display at iPreciation Gallery.

The tune serenades a carefree life amid nature and Tay seeks comfort in the subtle and tranquil melodic tones. He has used the guqin (the seven-stringed Chinese zither) as a subject of exploration since 2015. In these works, he experiments with deconstructing and reconfiguring subjects that intrigue him - including the guqin - portraying them with simplicity. He believes his work should reflect the spirit of contemporary times and continues to push the boundaries of Chinese ink painting through his art.

WHERE: iPreciation Gallery, 01-01 HPL House, 50 Cuscaden Road MRT: Orchard WHEN: Until Nov 3; 10am to 7pm (weekdays), 11am to 6pm (Saturdays), closed on Sundays ADMISSION: Free INFO: Go to www.ipreciation.com or e-mail enquiry@ipreciation.com

ETERNITY IN AN HOUR

This charity photo exhibition, featuring 30 works by Dr Arif Tyebally, is inspired by a line in William Blake's poem, Auguries Of Innocence.

"These photos reflect the innocence with which a child might view the world. Like the poem, I hope my photos convey how a glimpse of something tiny can inspire something grand," says Dr Tyebally, who adds that the photos were taken over 20 years, during his travels.

He worked with other doctors at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) to organise this charity event and all proceeds will go to the KKH Health Fund and the President's Challenge.

"This exhibition is our commitment to walk with families in need. And to pool together to create something beautiful and meaningful that benefits the underprivileged," he says.

WHERE: artcommune gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, noon to 7pm ADMISSION: Free



PHOTO: RAW MOVES



CLOSE COMPANY

Local dance company Raw Moves experiments with the relationship between performers and the audience within a space in the production Close Company, created by Australian choreographer Alison Currie.

The work, which consists of three parts, will be performed within increasingly smaller spaces.

Currie says: "The audiences share this space with performers and they are encouraged to continue to move during the performance, negotiating this change in distance between one another and the performers."

The show is about proximity and connection and how these are very different things.

"The starting point for Close Company came from exploring a physical action of two people leaning on one another and yet seemingly unaware of each other, consumed in their own tasks," says Currie.

She is also interested in exploring the theme of competition - competing for "space, energy, time, weight and attention, and what that looks like in the body".

WHERE: Multipurpose Studios 1 and 2, Goodman Arts Centre, Block O, 90 Goodman Road MRT: Mountbatten WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $20 (standard), $18 (concession), $16 (Raw Pal member) INFO: Tickets from closecompany.peatix.com or e-mail rawmoves.tix@gmail.com