Arts Picks

SINGAPORE TRILOGY

Local chamber opera group L'Arietta Productions will perform three contemporary bite-sized operas with a Singapore theme: Laksa Cantata, Kopi For One and Window Shopping. All are based on familial relationships and favourite local foods.

The operas, featuring singers such as Ng Jingyun and Samuel Ng, are composed by Chen Zhangyi, directed by Nora Samosir and include librettos by violinist and music writer Jack Lin.

WHERE: The Blue Room and The Living Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 2pm ADMISSION: $40 (standard) and $32 (student) from singaporetrilogy. peatix.com; includes refreshments

BORODIN QUARTET

Famed Russian string ensemble, the Borodin Quartet, return to Singapore for two concerts.

Tomorrow, musicians from the Singapore Symphony Orchestra join the quartet to play Schubert's C Major Quintet and Shostakovich's Piano Quintet. The quartet's second concert on Sunday pairs Tchaikovsky's melodic String Quartet No. 1 with the stirring String Quartet No. 15 by Shostakovich.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 and $20 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg)

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall WHEN: Sunday, 4pm ADMISSION: $20 to $40 from Sistic

LIU SHA AND SCO

Considered one of China's top 10 batons, Liu Sha, conductor in residence of the China National Traditional Orchestra, leads the Singapore Chinese Orchestra tomorrow in a musical programme that includes Singaporean composer Kong Zhi Xuan's work, Go Across The Rainforests.

Other highlights include famed Chinese composer Liu Wenjin's erhu concerto, The Brave Spirits Of The Snow Mountain, performed by erhu musician Shen Qin; while dizi principal Yin Zhi Yang will perform Liu's dizi concerto, Love For The Eagle.

WHERE: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar/Downtown WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $20 to $88 from Sistic