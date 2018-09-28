Arts Picks

AND YET, IF ONLY

Singapore artist Kayleigh Goh, 24, explores how spaces and places affect the way people think and feel in her first solo show at Gajah Gallery.

She says: "The inevitable negativity that we face in life can sometimes be overwhelming. Through the spaces I've constructed, I hope that it can be a comfort, a hug, a protector, giving calm to an overwhelmed nervous soul."

Goh uses materials such as wood and cement, and works in muted tones of grey and beige.

"I wanted the painting to be very neutral," she says, adding that this would allow the painting to have a different effect on the viewer each time he or she looks at it.

While somewhat cold, the spaces Goh depicts do have a warmth to them, which she compares to "having a hot tea in winter, or a hot shower after a long winter walk".

"I try to strike a balance - they are not particularly bright or lonely," she says.

WHERE: Gajah Gallery Singapore, 03-04, 39 Keppel Road, Tanjong Pagar Distripark MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Till Oct 14 ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.gajahgallery.com



PHOTO: GAJAH GALLERY



WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF



PHOTO: SUNNY CHYUN



Artist Sunny Chyun, 39, winner of the 2017 UOB Painting of the Year (Singapore) award in the established artist category, will showcase 15 artworks at the UOB Art Gallery.

Chyun says she is inspired by different images from her dreams, such as precious gems, eggs and spider webs.

Created with different materials, including gilded and glow-in-the-dark thread and paint, her works often look different, depending on the direction of the light, how the pieces are installed and where the viewer is standing.

Chyun tells The Straits Times she hopes this exhibition will inspire people to have "new perspectives on the familiar".

"I hope to challenge them to go beyond what they think they see and what they think they should see," she adds.

WHERE: UOB Art Gallery, UOB Plaza 1, 80 Raffles Place MRT: Raffles Place WHEN: Till Nov 4, Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 6.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.uobpoy.com/artgallery

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER



PHOTO: PANGDEMONIUM



Singapore in the year 1885 is the setting for Pangdemonium's version of this much-loved Broadway production.

Molly, a precocious young Starcatcher-in-training, and three orphans are on a secret mission to a faraway island, in pursuit of the mythical "starstuff".

Exciting fights, a stormy shipwreck and thrilling chase scenes create an evening of fun and whimsy.

Actors, including Thomas Pang, Carina McWhinnie, Andrew Marko, and Benjamin Chow, will take on more than 100 unforgettable characters. Tracie Pang directs.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis/City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Oct 20; Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 7.30pm; Wednesdays and Saturdays, 2.30 and 7.30pm; Sundays, 2.30pm ADMISSION: $20 to $90 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: pangdemonium.com