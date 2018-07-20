Olivia Ho's arts picks: Voices from Sungei Road and SSO's familiar favourites

M1 OPEN STAGE + DIVERCITY

Part of the M1 Contact Contemporary Dance Festival, this platform brings together a diverse set of dancers from around the world. DiverCity features local choreographer duo Chiew Peishan and Liu Wen-Chun with Should I Kill Myself Or Have A Cup Of Coffee?, inspired by the famous quote by French philosopher Albert Camus.

Open Stage runs the gamut from Taiwanese-American breakdancer Tom Tsai's political A Fantasy Of Going Home to Japan's Ruri Mito in Matou, about the artist's complex relationship with her body.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade/City Hall WHEN: Today, 8pm ADMISSION: $25 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: the-contact.org

FLESH MATTERS

Veteran Singaporean abstract expressionist Wong Keen returns with 49 works in this solo show on blood, meat and the nude form. Among them is the 3m-tall and 6m-long The Aftermath, in which a mushroom cloud dominates human limbs and butchered joints in a post-apocalyptic world.

WHERE: Artspace@Helutrans, 39 Keppel Road MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Until Sunday, noon to 7pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.theculturestory.co and www.artcommune.com.sg

SSO: FAMILIAR FAVOURITES

In this edition of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's (SSO) Familiar Favourites series, conductor Shui Lan leads the orchestra in an all-Russian programme, which is anchored by Modest Mussorgsky's orchestral showcase, Pictures At An Exhibition, as arranged by Maurice Ravel.

The Singapore Symphony Choruses join in for a performance of Alexander Borodin's Polovtsian Dances, the choral part of which is recognisable from the popular song Stranger In Paradise, from the 1953 musical Kismet.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Today, 7.30pm; pre-concert talk at 6.30pm at library@esplanade ADMISSION: $15 to $88 from Sistic INFO: www.sso.org.sg

ONE METRE SQUARE: VOICES FROM SUNGEI ROAD

Interviews carried out with the vendors of Sungei Road flea market - before it closed for good last year - are stitched together verbatim in this Singapore Theatre Festival work, which brings to life characters from the market and asks questions about the price of progress in Singapore.

WHERE: The Singapore Airlines Theatre, Lasalle College of the Arts, 1 McNally Street MRT: Rochor WHEN: Today, 7.30pm; tomorrow and Sunday, 3 and 7.30pm ADMISSION: $75, $60 from Sistic INFO: Performed in Mandarin, Hokkien and Cantonese with English surtitles. Advisory: Some mature content. For more information, go to singaporetheatrefestival.com