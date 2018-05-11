Arts Picks

SINGAPORE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

German director Thomas Ostermeier puts a gritty, meta-theatrical twist on Henrik Ibsen's 19th-century play about a doctor who discovers that the drinking water in his spa town is contaminated by industrial waste and faces persecution from his community when he exposes this.

The Schaubuhne Berlin production will feature riffs from rock star David Bowie and bring in the audience during the climax to participate in a rowdy debate.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/ Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $35 to $80 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: In German with English surtitles. Viewers in the first three rows may get splashed with water. More details at sifa.sg

NICO MUHLY SPEAKS VOLUMES

The New York City-based classical music composer (below) makes his concert debut in Singapore with a repertoire named after his first solo album, much of which draws on everyday tasks and interactions.

In this 90-minute show, he collaborates with the likes of Singapore-based pianist Lim Yan and percussionist Ramu Thiruyanam.

WHERE: Sota Drama Theatre, School of the Arts, 1 Zubir Said Drive MRT: Bras Basah/Dhoby Ghaut WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $40 from Sistic INFO: Today, at 5pm, Muhly will give a talk at Level 4 multi-purpose hall, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts Campus 3, 151 Bencoolen Street. Go to sifa.sg

LA VOIX HUMAINE

In this one-woman chamber opera directed by Ivan Heng, United States-based Singaporean soprano Jennifer Lien plays Elle, who is trying desperately to keep her former lover on the telephone. She is accompanied by pianist Shane Thio (both above).

The opera, which premiered in 1959, was written by French musician Francis Poulenc and based on an earlier play by Jean Cocteau. This weekend's version is part of the VCH Presents series programmed by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra's parent, Singapore Symphony Group.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 7.30pm; Sunday, 4pm ADMISSION: $28 to $98 from Sistic INFO: www.sso.org.sg/chamber-music-season/vch-presents-la-voix-humaine

(RE)COLLECT: THE MAKING OF OUR ART COLLECTION

This exhibition charts the growth of Singapore's national art collection, from some 110 works in 1960 to about 10,000 works today.

On display are more than 120 works from the collection, including local pioneer Georgette Chen's Family Portrait (1954), Malaysian painter Latiff Mohidin's Mindscape 17 (1983) and sculptures by Kim Lim and Cheo Chai Hiang.

WHERE: Singtel Special Exhibition galleries B and C, National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Till Aug 19, 10am to 7pm (Saturdays to Thursdays), 10am to 9pm (Fridays) ADMISSION: Free for Singapore citizens and permanent residents, $20 for others INFO: www.nationalgallery.sg