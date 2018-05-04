Arts Picks

OCTAVIA E. BUTLER'S PARABLE OF THE SOWER

American writer Octavia E. Butler's revolutionary 1993 novel about an oppressive, dystopian world racked by climate change is stunningly reworked as a musical featuring African-American music.

The work created by American musician Toshi Reagon and her mother, singer and civil rights activist Bernice Johnson Reagon, is presented here by the Singapore International Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $35, $50 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) INFO: sifa.sg

CHALLENGING BEAUTY: INSIGHTS INTO ITALIAN CONTEMPORARY ART

Works from the art collection of the late George Wong, who used to head Hong Kong's Parkview Group, are on display in this ongoing exhibition of unusual contemporary artists from Italy.

Look out for the aluminium reindeer of Paolo Grassino's The God Is Not In Me (2006), Paolo Canevari's acrylic painting Lupa (1992-1993) and the bronze human figures of Roberto Barni's Clandestini (2008, below).

WHERE: The Parkview Museum Singapore, Level 3, Parkview Square, 600 North Bridge Road MRT: Bugis WHEN: Until Aug 19, noon to 7pm, Mondays to Saturdays (closed on Sundays) ADMISSION: Free INFO: Go to www.parkviewmuseum.com or call 6396-4400

THOMAS YEO - NOW & THEN: NEW PAINTINGS AND WORKS FROM HIS COLLECTION

In this curated showcase of 56 acrylic and gouache paintings, the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts celebrates the six-decade career of alumnus Thomas Yeo, who received the Cultural Medallion in 1984.

See his style evolve through early works such as Winter Landscape, painted in London in 1965 and 1966, to the realistic but surreal paintings of aquatic creatures in Ocean Series (2011, above), and his response to contemporary Singapore in last year's Disruption.

WHERE: Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries 1 & 2, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bencoolen WHEN: Until May 13, 11am to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: tinyurl.com/y9ttypjj

SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK - JULIUS CAESAR

Bring a mat and picnic basket to enjoy the return of Singapore Repertory Theatre's popular outdoor event, Shakespeare In The Park.

Acclaimed Malaysian actress Jo Kukathas (above) takes on the title role of charismatic wanna-be dictator Julius Caesar, in this staging helmed by British director Guy Unsworth, a theatre-maker who has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

WHERE: Fort Canning Green, Fort Canning Park MRT: Fort Canning WHEN: Until May 27, Wednesdays to Sundays, 7.30pm (Wednesday, May 16 and 23 are school nights with large student groups) ADMISSION: From $45 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg)