Arts In Your Neighbourhood: Rediscover Bukit Panjang through unusual bus rides and more

SINGAPORE - Executing perfect handstands using bus handles and gracefully weaving up and down the central aisle, New Zealand-based Java Dance Theatre's artistic director Sacha Copland and her dancers want to change our perception of public spaces with their acclaimed performance, Back Of The Bus.

Since its New Zealand premiere in 2008, the dance has been performed at over 17 arts festival globally, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and comes to Singapore as part of the National Arts Council's (NAC) Arts In Your Neighbourhood (AYN) March 2020. It is slated to run over three weekends from March 12 to March 29 in Bukit Panjang.

For Copland, 38, who first imagined the thrill of dancing inside a bus as a child, the performance is a chance to interact with Bukit Panjang's residents.

She says at a recent preview of the performance at the ComfortDelGro bus hub at Braddell Road: "We want residents to remember the performance the next time they catch the bus and see the magic around them. When you have your daily grind, its difficult to see the beauty in life and in other people."

Copland touched down in Singapore in October last year to audition local dancers for a part in the performance.

"We needed to find someone who could dance, but could also act, coming close to the audience and interacting with them," she says.

The show includes local collaborators host Sabrina Sng, dancer Adele Goh and musician/actor Syafiqah 'Adha.

Back Of The Bus is one of 40 family-friendly events taking place in eight locations around Bukit Panjang during AYN this March.

Organisers said the activities were aimed at encouraging people to rediscover the neighbourhood, with some taking place at unconventional locations, including at Pang Sua Pond.

Ms Elaine Ng, NAC's senior director of engagement and participation, says: "As the arts have the ability to lift spirits and unite communities in challenging times, the 14th edition of AYN is especially meaningful.

"We hope Singaporeans will take time to encounter the arts in Bukit Panjang and around the island, and in doing that, experience and appreciate the beauty of the arts right at their doorstep with family and friends."

The programme also includes events such as a street art trail, The Outer Space, curated by local street artist Zul Othman, known by his moniker Zero, and a one-man performance by Julius Foo titled A Collection Of Things.

Foo takes on the persona of Uncle Teong, a karung guni or rag and bone man, bringing the audience on a trip down memory lane in an interactive performance.

Conceptualised by theatre-maker Isabella Chiam and writer-director Cherilyn Woo, A Collection Of Things came about as the two brainstormed ideas for their collaboration by drawing from their childhood experiences.

Woo said: "We wanted to recreate the character of this personable man who goes from door to door and knows his community and collecting memories about the places he inhibits.

"Using him as a bridge to the present, we hope our audience will feel encouraged to share their stories. At its root, the play is a love letter to Bukit Panjang."

Admission is free for all events, except a nominal fee for Back Of The Bus.

The next edition of AYN will run from November 12 to 29 at a yet-to-be-disclosed neighbourhood.

BOOK IT/BACK OF THE BUS

WHERE: Meet at Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre and Market

WHEN: March 14, 15, 21, 22 (9.30am and 11.30am); March 19 and 20 (5pm and 7pm)

ADMISSION: $5 from Peatix

A COLLECTION OF THINGS

WHERE: Outside Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council

WHEN: March 21 and 28 (10am and 11.30am); March 22 and 29 (10am, 11.30am and 1.30pm)

ADMISSION: Free, register at Peatix to indicate interest though walk-ins are also encouraged as the venue is an open space