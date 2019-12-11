Artists cash in on China's online sticker craze

SHANGHAI • When "Silly Piggy" appeared in China's WeChat social media app, the sticker became an instant hit, with people sending it more than 30 million times in its first month to express their feelings in text messages.

Stickers like the mischievous cartoon pig and other quirky creatures are all the rage in China, giving the artists behind them a way to make money and win fans.

Silly Piggy creator River Rui was able to leave her office job with a design firm and set up as an independent artist, thanks to the success of the character.

"Silly Piggy is more like how I am in my little world, how I interact with my friends, it's that Silly Piggy kind of style," she said.

The pig has many moods: He types furiously at his desk as tears stream down his face. He lies flat on the office floor as his spirit leaves his body.

"Basically anyone who has done overtime will have the same feelings as him," said Rui.

Unlike memes and animated GIFs popular outside China, instant messaging stickers are often original creations of local artists, who can see their little characters enjoy spectacular popularity among the country's 847 million mobile Internet users and spread offline through commercial licensing deals.

"Friends feel proud of me when people they know share my stickers and they tell them, 'I know the person who made those', and they feel proud. It's really flattering and makes me very happy," Rui said.

More than two-thirds of her income now comes from her cartoon pig, through licensing and selling merchandise online, including soft toys and keychains of Silly Piggy.

WeChat also allows people to send money to the artists directly via the application.

Some, like Rui, have a loyal following. Scores of excited fans queued for her autograph at a recent fan meeting in a Shanghai mall with a Silly Piggy pop-up stall.

"It's so cute and it reflects how young office workers feel inside," said 23-year-old fan Yang Hao. "Even though it's grumbling, it can still express that in a really lively and vivid way."

Stickers are popular in other parts of Asia as well. In Japan, the Line messaging service has launched 4.9 million sets of stickers, including officially approved cartoon versions of famous characters ranging from Harry Potter to Mickey Mouse.

South Korea's largest messaging app, KakaoTalk, introduced its first set of emoticons in November 2011 and now boasts 7,500 sets that generally cost 2,000 won (S$2.30) each.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE