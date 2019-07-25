Art picks: Wonderland exhibition, Jazz@The Red Dot, and Steven Osborne plays Mozart

WONDERLAND: AN INTERACTIVE EXHIBITION

Unlike the White Rabbit, you are not too late to catch this engaging interactive exhibition inspired by Lewis Carroll's children's classic Alice In Wonderland.

A rather sedate drawing-room offers two doorways into the show: a regular human-sized door and a kid-sized door. Both lead to a hallway filled with doors that open into tiny rooms full of exhibits.

It is a lovely introduction to, and perfect embodiment of, the topsy-turvy world of Carroll's beloved classic.

What will appeal to the hardcore fans are Sir John Tenniel's original illustrations: Alice wrestling with a flamingo or confronting the Cheshire Cat.

Since this exhibition was put together by the ACMI (Australian Centre for the Moving Image), most of it is dedicated to the various film adaptations of the story.

It is fascinating to watch excerpts of the 1903 British silent-film version, complete with in-camera special effects.

And there are also clips from the much darker Jan Svankmajer version (1988) as well as props and posters from other film adaptations. Most will remember the Disney cartoon and there are beautiful animation drawings here too.

A Mad Tea Party is a short, Instagrammy multimedia installation that will appeal to the young. But for me, it is the old-school artefacts - from the movie clips to the props to the drawings - which are the true delight.

Foodies also have a chance to win Alice-themed bobblehead dolls if they head to the Black Tap to try its Wonderland CrazyShake or Renku Bar & Lounge for its Wonderland-themed high tea. Both are at Marina Bay Sands.

WHERE: ArtScience Museum MRT: Bayfront

WHEN: Till Sept 22 ADMISSION: $16 for an adult Singaporean or permanent resident

INFO: www.marinabaysands.com/museum/

JAZZ @ THE RED DOT 2019

American jazz pianist Aaron Goldberg and his band will be conducting workshops and masterclasses at this year's Jazz @ The Red Dot.

The musician, along with bassist Matt Penman, drummer Leon Parker and saxophonist John Ellis, will teach at the four-day workshop. Singaporean singer Alemay Fernandez and guitarist Andrew Lim will assist during the classes.

Besides workshops, the musicians will perform at the Esplanade Recital Studio on Aug 10. Goldberg's last album with Parker and Penman, At The Edge Of The World, showcased some quirky and masterful music-making and it would be a treat to hear them live.

Registration for the workshop closes on Aug 2.

WHERE/MRT: Jazz @ The Red Dot: Goodman Arts Centre (Mountbatten); Aaron Goldberg Trio With Special Guest John Ellis: Esplanade Recital Studio (City Hall/Esplanade) WHEN: Jazz @ The Red Dot: Aug 9 to 12; Aaron Goldberg Trio: Aug 10, 8.30pm

ADMISSION: Early-bird registration for workshop: $450, standard registration: $550; performance: $50

INFO: www.jazz-asia.com/

STEVEN OSBORNE PLAYS MOZART

The Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) opens its new season with award-winning pianist Steven Osborne playing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 12.

Fans may want to get an autograph from Osborne at intermission. There is also a pre-concert talk at the Victoria Concert Hall Music Studio at 6.30pm.

The programme, conducted by maestro Carlos Kalmar, also includes Aaron Jay Kernis's Musica Celestis and Haydn's Symphony No. 98 in B Flat major.

Watch out, too, for a pair of sculptures, which Brother Joseph McNally made from the old organ pipes. Taken down during the renovation of Victoria Concert Hall, they have been restored and reinstalled.

Charities can also write in to the SSO at sharing_music@sso.org.sg for free tickets to its concerts.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place

WHEN: Today, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 to $88 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

INFO: www.sso.org.sg/orchestra-season/