An invitation to dream

Daniel Kok & Miho Shimizu

Hosted on Zoom

Aug 15

Adapted for the online space, xhe (online) has retained the original work's durational and live nature. It is created from an earlier work titled xhe, which last played in Singapore as part of The Esplanade's da:ns festival 2018.

At five hours long, audiences are welcome to enter and exit as they like, with clear instructions for when they may choose to participate by turning their cameras off and on.

Hosted on the Zoom platform, xhe (online) attempts to revive a sense of social connection, even across international borders.

Pronounced "zhee" or like "j'y" in French, xhe is the pronoun for the multiple, the queer. In these times where our domestic spaces host not only our private lives, but also work lives, school lives, and other aspects more typically compartmentalised, the feeling of being blended and hybrid might be more universal than ever.

Some people feel isolated, others overcrowded, in their homes. For the five hours of xhe (online), visual madness and aural delight come together almost as a reflection of our times.

Eyes exhausted from looking at all the colour or the trippy black and white perceptual illusions? Look away, do your thing, just enjoy the sounds by artist Zai Tang, with some sounds sampled from the live performance with electronic duo Filastine and Nova.

When one returns to the screen, attention refreshed, perhaps the performers would suddenly be moving rigidly among prismatic objects. Before, they might have been caressing bright pink fur, or tunnelling down a silver tube, seen through the camera lens as though one were falling through a python's gullet.

Often, the dancers vibrate and shake, as though in a listless trance. The performers' world is cluttered with colourful and soft objects, and the humans frequently entwine or burrow into odd round blobs or squishy prisms - the body disappearing, like ants, into a wild jungle.

Rainforest sounds might be played and this psychedelic, pop-art-like world feels oddly non-artificial, but perfectly natural, tropical and wild.

Before the show, audiences are invited to change their Zoom background to the visual world of xhe, and to turn on our cameras periodically.

When someone appears on the screen for the first time, a smile spreads across this audience member's face. Perhaps it is the visual effect of themselves blurring into the xhe background, or the unique pleasure of realising one is suddenly seen by strangers dispersed across the world, live, in a moment of camaraderie.

I struggle to decide if I feel ready to appear online - I am not. One by one, others appear, some with their own xhe-inspired artwork on display, others showing a pastiche of objects in their own home.

The individual rooms blend together into a collage, a clash of colours and patterns as one Zoom screen turns into three, five, 18, more. We are woven together by the strange fabric of our times, our lives reliant on the singular platform Zoom, the Internet, and the vicissitudes of this new virus.

This performance feels like a relief, as it seems like an invitation into a dream state, to rest amid the cacophonous bodies and images and sounds.