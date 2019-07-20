A start to collecting art

Art enthusiasts who want to collect art, but do not know where to start, can head to Gillman Barracks to pick up tips and affordable works in a furniture showroom decorated with contemporary art.

A new lifestyle event, Start, started yesterday at Block 9 of the arts enclave and will run until tomorrow, in a bid to encourage first-time collectors to find out more about contemporary art and how to collect it.

There will also be films and workshops on how to collect and curate art for the home and office.

The artworks in the temporary showroom cost $4,000 or less and are from Gillman Barracks' resident galleries, including Yavuz Gallery, Fost Gallery, Ota Fine Arts, Sundaram Tagore Gallery Singapore, Richard Koh Fine Art, Sullivan+ Strumpf, Mizuma Gallery, Yeo Workshop and Chan + Hori Contemporary.

A catalogue of more extensive works, including pricier ones, can be found at the respective galleries.

With a showroom featuring sections with the themes of fashion, home living and office spaces, the idea is to help people visualise how they can incorporate art into their daily lives.

The space features furniture by home-grown brands such as Industry+, Hock Siong & Co and Shape the Forms, alongside cat sculptures by Nobuaki Takekawa, a ring buoy by Joshua Gomes, limited-edition prints and a range of other artworks.

The furniture pieces are also for sale.

A series of workshops organised by the Arnoldii Arts Club will be led by personalities such as radio broadcaster Simone Heng and online personality Brenda Tan.

They will cover topics such as art and interior design.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Film Society is organising a programme of films ranging from Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child (2010), about the late American artist, to Herb & Dorothy (2008), about art collectors Herbert and Dorothy Vogel.

The organisers hope Start will become an annual event.

"Start at Gillman Barracks is aimed at reaching new arts audiences," says Ms Linda de Mello, the National Arts Council's director of sector development (visual arts).

"The mix of lifestyle offerings and quality art at attractive price points provides a great start for potential art collectors who have yet to buy their first artwork."

Ms Stephanie Fong, founder of Fost Gallery, which is participating in the event, adds: "I have always believed that art is, and can be, a part of our every day.

"Start is also a great opportunity for artists whom we represent to show their artworks in a different setting."

• To buy tickets for the films ($5) and workshops ($10), go to start-gillmanbarracks.peatix.com.