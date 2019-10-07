A perfect match of oral and aural delights

The piano/violin duo of Abigail Sin and Loh Jun Hong have been presenting their chamber series under the banner of More Than Music for six years and in that time have complemented their performances with captivating and informal talks and partnerships with other musicians.

In February last year, they tried something new and, in the intimate surroundings of the Blue Room at the Arts House, paired their music with selected wines.

As an avid oenophile and a passionate lover of chamber music, this combination was for me utterly irresistible, and clearly it was for others.

For this weekend over two evenings, they did it again. They had picked three wines from the New Zealand Mount Brown Estates winery to go with a programme of six works and there was a sommelier on hand to introduce each wine and explain the music's connection to it. This might have been the cue for some pretentious gobbledegook and contrived linkages, but it was all surprisingly intelligible and convincing.

To go with a gentle but not over-sweet Riesling, concertgoers had Cecile Chaminade's gentle Serenade Espagnole, Kreisler's sugar-coated Tambourin Chinois and Paganini's refreshingly unsentimental Cantabile. This musical territory particularly suited Loh's style of violin playing. Delivering it all with obvious sincerity and a gently sweet tone, he poured out expressiveness with the same fluidity as the waiters were pouring the next wine into glasses.

To go with a sharp, crisp and dry Sauvignon Blanc was the first movement of Mozart's Violin Sonata In A - which matched the wine's dryness - and the final two movements of Ravel's Violin Sonata 2, which conveyed its acidity and crispness.

Both Loh and Sin caught the spirit of the Mozart well, but seemed a little off-centre in the Ravel. It was as if they were fighting shy of the music's almost bitter satire on the popular music of its day and playing down the tinge of aggressiveness in Ravel's insistent rhythms.

REVIEW / CONCERT

MORE THAN MUSIC AND WINE Abigail Sin (piano), Loh Jun Hong (violin) Blue Room, The Arts House/Last Friday

The first movement of Beethoven's Kreutzer Sonata proved to be the perfect pairing for an unusually complex Pinot Noir.

Knocking back the florid arpeggios and virtuoso passagework with alacrity, Sin made light of Beethoven's astonishingly complex piano writing while Loh sailed away almost nonchalantly above.

Loh and Sin have been duo partners for long enough to be totally at ease in each other's musical company and, in the delightful informality of this concert, that musical intimacy communicated itself particularly strongly. For audiences, this was an evening of perfectly matched aural and oral delights.