A peek behind the Iron Curtain

Life in the Soviet Union during the Cold War has proven to be rich raw material for dramatised stories, such as the award-winning HBO mini-series Chernobyl (2019) about the nuclear disaster of 1986.

American writer and former political consultant Lara Prescott, likewise, peeks behind the totalitarian Iron Curtain in her fiction debut The Secrets We Kept, about the covert propaganda warfare waged by the West using Russian writer Boris Pasternak's acclaimed novel Doctor Zhivago.

Her own parents were so taken by Doctor Zhivago that she was named after one of its characters.

The magnum opus, while primarily a doomed love story between Yuri Zhivago and Lara Antipova, was controversial to communist Soviet Union for its subversive focus on the individual.

This made it an ideal propaganda tool for secret service agencies in the West - such as the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which obtained and published copies of the novel to be sneaked back into the Soviet Union in a dangerous clandestine mission.

Pasternak was awarded - but had to renounce - the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1958 for the novel after he incurred the ire of the state and was vilified by his peers.

His estate accepted the award posthumously in 1988 when the Soviet Union lifted the ban on the novel.

The Secrets We Kept is a retelling of this bombshell tale of espionage and the rights for the big screen have been acquired by the producers of the musical La La Land (2016).

Prescott gives voice to invisible women in a patriarchy evocative of the 1960s Mad Men era, when female contributions were not just overlooked, but claimed by men.

She flits between the East and the West in concurrent timelines. Parts of the story are true to life, such as in the East, where the state sentences Pasternak's lover Olga Ivinskaya to a rehabilitation camp to punish him.

The West, meanwhile, is centred on the female secretarial pool at the CIA, the invisible minute-takers who are privy to the ins and outs of the agency's operations.

In their midst are two fictional spies - the veteran Sally Forrester, who disarms her targets with her magnetism; and the rookie Irina Prozdhova, whose Russian father died in captivity.

A love affair develops between the two women, who, in this retelling, play central roles in the Doctor Zhivago mission.

For all of Prescott's efforts to shine the spotlight on women, it is glaring that the typists, even if bit characters, are mostly hollow caricatures reduced to the collective "we".

And the dangers behind what would have been transgressions at the time - including the lesbian relationship and Pasternak's agony - are never quite evocative enough because of the over-sentimental prose ("Wherever I was, she was never far from my mind. I kept waiting for the day where I'd wake up and my first thought wouldn't be of her").

But the extensive research shows in the wealth of historical detail - although Prescott has been accused of plagiarism by Pasternak's great-niece for lifting from her biography about Ivinskaya - and in that vein, the novel is a laudable primer of Soviet history.

If you like this, read: Doctor Zhivago by Boris Pasternak (Vintage Publishing, 2017 reprint, $24.95, Books Kinokuniya). The romance epic, for which Pasternak was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature, is an unflinching political commentary about the ills of Soviet totalitarianism.