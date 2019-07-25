A pairing of art and furniture

One of the unusual elements of Art Agenda, S.E.A.'s Vincent Hoisington: Painter, Decorator show is how the artworks are displayed in relation to clusters of furniture.

This is because the art consultancy's gallery, The Modern Space, is also home to 1B2G Fine Vintage Furniture, which specialises in mid-century collectible Danish pieces.

Hence at the entryway, Kaare Klint and Rud Rasmussen's Bergere chair ($20,000) and a writing bureau ($22,000), voted by the Danish Cabinet Maker's Association as "Furniture Of The Year" in 1976, sits below Hoisington's aluminium work and charcoal sketch.

1B2G owner Lynette Wong, 52, says of the Bergere chair: "We feel that the investment value of this is good as the manufacturer has been bought over and for mid-century design, you always seek the original manufacturer."

Across from this display, The Expulsion From Eden hangs behind Hans Wegner's Saw Horse Table ($14,000), Borge Mogensen's Spanish Dining Chair ($3,800) and Ib Kofod-Larsen's Seal Chair ($38,000). Ms Wong is especially proud of the Seal Chair, adding that comedian and talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres also owns one.

Most striking is Per Borre's semi-circular Astral Bench ($38,000), which sits in front of a scene of a landscape titled Capriccio I.

Ms Wong makes an effort to choose furniture that complements or creates a dialogue with the works on show. "We have set up vignettes to spark ideas as to how the pieces can look in a home setting."