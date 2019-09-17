A nocturnal fiesta of art and music

Art After Dark, a one-night fiesta at Gillman Barracks, returns on Friday with exhibitions by the arts enclave's galleries, live music, food and more till late.

The biannual event off Alexandra Road was last held on Jan 25 during Singapore Art Week.

Here are five things to check out.

THE RUBBISH PRINCE BY 3PUMPKINS

This piece of interactive outdoor theatre by arts company 3Pumpkins tells the story of two city rats and a mysterious young man. Looming large is a 4.5m-tall puppet made from recycled materials.

Where: Malan Road and Lock Road, 7.30 and 9.30pm

EATEN: A CAPSULE MUSEUM FOR FUTURE POSSIBLE PAST BEINGS

This group exhibition, which begins on Friday and lasts through the weekend, contemplates how the earth's inhabitants in 2365 (independent Singapore's quadricentennial) might (mis)remember the people and technology of present-day Singapore. On display will be 14 works by local and international artists fusing technology and art, including Ong Kian Peng's Rescue Operation(s), a diorama with projections that makes use of artificial intelligence and Tristan Lim's two-channel animated video Hollowing, Generation.

Where: 03-21, Block 9 Lock Road

PLAYEUM: CONTENT CREATORS' NIGHT

Adults interested in creating content for children can head to this session by creative space Playeum, where they can experiment with doodling, painting and more. There will also be light refreshments and participants will have the chance to network

. Where: 01-23, Block 47 Malan Road When: From 7 to 9.30pm. Tickets cost $11.60 an adult. Interested parties can register at ccnight11.peatix.com and arrive and leave whenever they wish.

VIEW IT / ART AFTER DARK X 7TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATIONS

WHERE: Gillman Barracks, 9 Lock Road WHEN: Friday, 7pm till late ADMISSION: Free INFO: For ongoing gallery exhibitions, go to www.gillmanbarracks.com/whatson/exhibitions/ongoing. For event updates, go to bit.ly/AAD7thAnni

NTU CCA SINGAPORE: OPEN STUDIOS AND EXHIBITIONS

Step into the studios of NTU CCA Singapore's artists-in-residence and get a sneak peek at their works in progress. Among them are Irene Agrivina (Indonesia), Chang Wen-Hsuan (Taiwan), Anthony Nsofor (Nigeria), Bridget Reweti (New Zealand), Tan Kai Syng (Singapore/Britain), Wei Leng Tay (Singapore) and Zarina Muhammad (Singapore).

Also, do not miss the centre's ongoing exhibitions, including Siah Armajani: Spaces For The Public. Spaces For Democracy, a solo showcase of work by the Iranian-American artist; and Culture City. Culture Scape. Art, Urban Change And The Public Sphere, featuring new public artworks by American artist Dan Graham, Singapore artist Zulkifle Mahmod, Argentinian artist Tomas Saraceno and British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare.

Where: NTU CCA Singapore, Block 43 Malan Road

MAKAN AND MUSIC

Enjoy live music by jazz sextet D'Jantan Djogets, funk-reggae band MMLD, experimental music producer Fauxe and DJ Itch as you partake of food and drinks from pop-up stalls by Handlebar, Hopscotch, Mr Lor Bak, The 1925 Brewing Co, Xiao Ya Tou, Fishball Story and Penny University.

Where: Block 9 Lock Road