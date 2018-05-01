Thomas Yeo exhibition shows paintings from his 58-year career

At 82, artist Thomas Yeo still spends most of the week in his Telok Kurau studio, alternating between rice-paper landscapes on a tabletop easel and large abstract canvases on the floor. Working on different paintings at the same time keeps the Cultural Medallion recipient from getting bored.

"I'm schizophrenic," jokes Yeo at the opening of his solo exhibition at the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' The Ngee Ann Kongsi Galleries.