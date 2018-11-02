A human chain to help a bookstore move

LONDON • A plea went out a few weeks ago from a bookstore in a port city in southern England: "Care to lend a hand?"

Volunteers were needed for "heavy manual work" in shifts. It was "essential" that they be able to lift and carry boxes and office supplies. Among the supplies: thousands upon thousands of books.

The appeal from October Books, a non-profit that began 40 years ago as a "radical" bookshop, came after a rent increase forced it from its old home in Southampton, said Ms Jess Haynes, a member of the collective and one of the few paid employees, on Wednesday.

The shop was looking to move lock, stock and barrel about 150m to a three-storey building that used to house a bank. Would anybody respond to the call for help?

This past Sunday, the bookstore got more than a helping hand - it got hundreds.

A human chain began forming from the old October Books stockroom, snaking past 54 doors to the new building.

The shop stopped counting after about 250 people showed up, said Ms Haynes by telephone. Hand-to-hand, the chain of people passed thousands of books over a few hours.

"It was very moving," she said, adding that the staff were "all getting choked up" about how members of the community had leapt to help out.

It was the local community, after all, that came to the bookshop's rescue more than once before - including when, after 15 years, it had to move because the rent increased. The store settled on a former bank building up the street.

But instead of taking out a mortgage, Ms Haynes said, October Books boldly started a fund-raising drive to buy its new home, setting a goal of £510,000 (S$909,000) by May 31.

The move paid off and the shop entered into arrangements to receive community donations and loans, agreeing to pay back the loans over one, five or 10 years, Ms Haynes said.

At a time when independent bookshops are disappearing, she said, "we believe in the value of bookshops".

Last year, the Booksellers Association noted that the number of independent bookshops in Britain had fallen for an 11th year in a row. In 2005, there were 1,535 independent stores, but that figure had fallen to 867 by last year.

The association cited "a cocktail of pressures" for the closings, including rising rents, competition from e-books and online sellers and the rising popularity of entertainment platforms such as Netflix and gaming.

The shop wanted the move on Sunday to be a special event.

"We wanted something that was accessible for the whole family, for children and people who were older who wouldn't necessarily be able to paint or move heavy pieces, to help out," Ms Haynes said.

"It was a lovely way of including everyone and getting the whole community involved. We've got a lot of goodwill in our community."

