A great variety of Chinese chamber music

REVIEW / CONCERT

DING YI CHINESE CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2019

3peoplemusic / Tang Family Music Ensemble

Esplanade Recital Studio/Last Saturday and Sunday

Trust Ding Yi Music Company to preach the gospel of Chinese instrumental music by organising its own international chamber music festival.

Now in its fourth edition, the Ding Yi Chinese Chamber Music Festival 2019 ran over three days, featuring ensembles from Canada, Taiwan and China.

The second and third evenings showcased two very different groups, confirming that traditional Chinese chamber music is more heterogeneous than one imagined.

3peoplemusic, a Taiwanese trio of Jen Chung (dizi), Kuo Min-chin (guzheng) and Pan I-tung (zhongruan), performed original compositions and arrangements that had a popular and upbeat feel.

Dizi and xiao carried the melodic interest, with guzheng and zhongruan providing accompaniment and counter-melodies. The strummed ruan often simulated a guitar's rhythmic and percussive thrust.

In Luxury and Dissipation, a sense of improvisation presided over a ground bass that relived happy revelry on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Popular melodies such as Molihua and Jackdaws Playing In The Water were woven into the fabric of Chung's Slowly Rowing On Jasmine Waves and Kuo's Three Ducks Communing.

The most modern piece was Pan's Ink Immersion, where each instrument posed as actors in a play with soliloquies of their own.

Three members of Ding Yi Music Company and conductor Quek Ling Kiong joined the trio in Chua Jon Lin's Flowers, a brief work stringing together motifs from 15 flower-inspired songs into a garland.

The festival was rounded up by Shanghai's Tang Family Music Ensemble. With a performing tradition spanning eight generations, its seven members included four siblings in their 70s and 80s.

Jiangnan sizhu (silk and bamboo music), involving bowed and plucked strings (silk) and blown dizi and sheng (bamboo), was their speciality.

There is much satisfaction to be had in heterophony, with different instruments playing in unison but coloured by distinct timbres. In the traditional Fan Wan Gong and Auspicious Cloud, melodic lines stood out with clarity and vividness.

In two pieces based on the classic Old Six Beats, an upping in tempo also meant more elaborate ornamentations.

Elder spokesman of the Tang clan, Tang Liang Xing, brought out a surfeit of emotions on his pipa in Thinking Of An Old Friend and Drunk.

In concertante works, sheng soloist Weng Zhen Fa waxed lyrical in Yan Haideng's Tunes Of Shanxi Opera, while dizi soloist Zhan Yong Ming was joined by his student Ng Hsien Han in the double concerto Winds Of Affinity by Wang Chenwei.

These were accompanied by Ding Yi's ensemble conducted by Quek.

Two of Jiangnan's most famous melodies, Xing Jie (Walking The Street) and Huan Le Ge (Song Of Joy), closed the colourful evening. The ensemble was joined by guests from the visiting groups and winners of the National Chinese Music Competition.

Needless to add, the response was nothing short of overwhelming.