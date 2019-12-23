30-plus years of Garfield comic strips selling at auction

DALLAS • Cartoonist Jim Davis is putting up more than 11,000 Garfield comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years, with at least a couple of strips featuring the always-hungry orange cat with a sardonic sense of humour available weekly.

"There are just so many and it was such a daunting task to figure what to do with them so that they could be out there where people enjoy them too," said Davis, creator of the comic strip that appears in newspapers around the world and has spawned TV shows, movies and books.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions began offering the strips in August. The auction house is selling two daily strips each week, along with longer Sunday strips being offered at large-scale auctions throughout the year.

The strips span from 1978, when Garfield was launched, to 2011, when Davis began drawing the strip digitally. He says he still draws it by hand, but now it is with a stylus on a tablet instead of on paper with a pencil, pen and brush.

Comic art collector Nagib Baltagi has purchased about 20 of the strips and plans to bid on more.

The 36-year-old said the Garfield auction particularly resonated with him because he loved watching the cartoons and reading the books as a kid.

Davis, 74, says that over the years, he gave some strips to family, friends and staff, while others are on displays at museums, including the Smithsonian Institution.

He even tried selling them on his website for a few years. But he kept most of them, he says, storing them in a fireproof, climate-controlled vault.

Mr Brian Wiedman, a comic grader at Heritage, says the daily strips are currently selling on average from around US$500 (S$677) to US$700 and the longer Sunday strips are selling for US$1,500 to US$3,000.

He said the value is often determined by "who is doing what, when and where".

"So Garfield eating lasagne, which is a trademark for him, that would be considered kind of one of the more expensive ones," Mr Wiedman said.

ASSOCIATED PRESS