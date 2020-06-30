30 Days Of Art With NAC: Let The Morning In by Felix Cheong

Time is still even if clocks move. You go through days in the same old groove. You look like life but you are dead. You may smile but nothing is said.

So let the morning in. Doesn't matter where you've been. Rub the sleep sand, clear the dust. Open your heart again to trust. So let the morning in And you'll be freed as the wind. Be a kite that paints the sky And never lose the line.

When locks have been set on your heart, Even love finds you shut and hard. You may still find hope within. For nature lets the sun come in. She tucks your darkness now to bed. She turns your past loose from your head. She pulls your dawn across your sky, Setting you up for one more try.

Take it in as the air turns light. Turn a leaf as your eyes glow bright. Cup this change like a gift of dew. Soon the morning is inside you.

So let the morning in.

Doesn't matter where you've been. Rub the sleep sand, clear the dust. Open your heart again to trust. So let the morning in. Don't let the darkness win.

This, too, shall pass. So hold on fast. So let the morning in And you'll be freed as the wind. Be a kite that paints the sky And never lose the line.

• Felix Cheong, 54, has published 15 books, including short stories and children's picture books. His latest poetry collection, Oddballs, Screwballs And Other Eccentrics, will be published soon. During the circuit breaker, he missed hot yoga classes, lunch with his son and people's smiles. Let The Morning In was written as song lyrics and recorded by violinist and composer Rachel Wong.

