In those days of unguarded moments, thieves slipped from shadow to cut holes in fences, punching through asbestos and emptied classrooms to pull hallways of copper wire from false ceilings.

They coiled the copper around the broken heart of unpaid rent and the absence of birdsong, rolled the drums down empty roads towards a lost port, stopping only for sunrise.

Copper became a dishonest conductor of greed, its rust-orange lustre an electric shame, metaphor for what had been stripped from the world. We became borders around ourselves, masking the invisible, only our eyes said goodbye for missing hours, for gasping patients and billionaire islands; in abandon, we had nothing fit for a eulogy. There are streets where nobody lives now and we may no longer love in the same ways. If we do touch, be fierce; write longing into each moment, wind around me like copper, until something sparks again.