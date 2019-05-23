This year's Gallery Children's Biennale features established Singapore artists, with some debuting works targeted at young audiences for the first time. Organised by National Gallery Singapore and opening on Saturday, the second edition of the art exhibition will include 11 interactive and multi-dimensional artworks.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says no quarter will be given to those seeking to disrupt the country's democratic process. His victory in the recent election was marred by rioting in Jakarta yesterday that left six people dead.

Singapore and China are looking to take cooperation to a "higher level", says Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, noting that global changes like the anti-globalisation push have actually expanded the scope for cooperation in the region.

Sri Lankan social networks saw a surge in fake news after last month's Easter bombings despite an official social media blackout. While some switched to virtual private networks or the Tor network to communicate with friends and relatives, others used platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to spread confusion and vitriol.

More young people aspire to have a university degree. While expanding university places is one option, employers also need to change the way they recruit, recognise and reward workers, says senior education correspondent Sandra Davie.

The authorities are investigating two welfare homes in Pelangi Village, in Buangkok, after 59 people fell ill from eating food prepared in their kitchen. The homes have been ordered to stop using the kitchen.

Almost 600 units in the Kallang/Whampoa area are available in the Housing Board's latest sales exercise yesterday, the second time in a row that flats in a mature HDB town are being offered. In all, 6,753 flats were launched, including 3,485 Build-To-Order flats in three public housing estates.

Thousands of Internet users were unable to surf the Web for about 10 hours yesterday after a fibre broadband outage hit telco M1. The incident was caused by a technical issue in one of its fixed residential access equipment, said an M1 spokesman. The Infocomm Media Development Authority is investigating the incident.

A new group has been formed to promote better culture and conduct among banks in Singapore. It has representatives from 13 banks, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Association of Banks in Singapore. This comes amid a global erosion of trust in the banking industry.

New Singapore national floorball coach Lim Jin Quan's focus for the men's team is on improving their skills and getting the basics right, with the goal of winning the Asia-Oceania Floorball Confederation Cup in July and retaining the SEA Games gold medal at the year-end.

At Yan Garden, a retirement home in Beijing, there are gyms, reading rooms and an on-site hospital. It was set up four years ago by insurance giant Taikang to capture China's growing eldercare market.

Children from low-income families who go to NTUC's My First Skool pre-school have added support in the form of child-enabling executives who look after their well-being and ensure regular school attendance.