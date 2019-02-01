Arts Picks:The tiger who came to tea

THE TIGER WHO CAME TO TEA

This musical is based on a beloved children's book by Judith Kerr in which a hungry tiger (played by Thomas O'Connell) comes to tea with Sophie (Abbey Norman) and her mother (Stephanie Summers). Recommended for families with children aged three and older, this play is part of KidsFest! Singapore 2019, a festival of children's theatre produced by ABA Productions.

WHERE: Drama Centre Theatre, National Library Building, Level 3, 100 Victoria Street MRT: Bugis WHEN: Today, 5pm; tomorrow and Sunday, 10am, noon and 3pm ADMISSION: $42 to $62 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.kidsfest.com.sg

ART SKINS ON MONUMENTS: 7 STORIES FROM 700 YEARS

This is the biggest facade light show in Singapore, with multimedia projected onto the walls of the National Gallery Singapore, The Arts House, Asian Civilisations Museum, and Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall.

As part of the bicentennial edition of the Light To Night Festival, the projections are inspired by Singapore's history. Stories of the coolies and the Chettiar moneylenders who worked along the Singapore River are featured in Stronghearts at The Arts House, while Sayang Di Sayang at the Padang Atrium of the National Gallery Singapore is based on the life of late musician Zubir Said, who composed the National Anthem.

WHERE: Civic District MRT: City Hall/ Raffles Place WHEN: Until Feb 24; Sundays to Thursdays, 8 to 10pm; Fridays and Saturdays, 8pm to midnight ADMISSION: Free INFO: lighttonight.sg

ARTWALK LITTLE INDIA 2019

This is the closing weekend of the annual Artwalk Little India, which transforms the Little India precinct into a multi-disciplinary art project featuring wall murals, dance and music performances, workshops and other events.

WHERE: Little India. Start from Little India, Farrer Park or Jalan Besar MRT stations WHEN: Today and tomorrow ADMISSION/INFO: Walking trails are free. Go to artwalklittleindia.sg to download brochure and maps and for details of free and ticketed events around the precinct

ORTHODOX: A TWO-PART EXHIBITION

Twelve artists showcase works inspired by their personal faiths or traditional beliefs in this exhibition hosted at Coda Culture and Your Mother Gallery.

Orthodox is presented by new platform The Right Belief, which is founded by Singaporean artist Nicole Phua and Indonesian artist Liza Markus, and supported by Singapore Art Week.

WHERE: Your Mother Gallery, 91 Hindoo Road MRT: Jalan Besar WHEN: Today and tomorrow, noon to 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: therightbelief.weebly.com

WHERE: Coda Culture, 05-05 Golden Mile Complex, 5001 Beach Road MRT: Lavender/ Nicoll Highway WHEN: Today to Sunday, noon to 8.30pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: therightbelief.weebly.com