Arts Picks: Tan Siah Kwee's Calligraphy Exhibition

TAN SIAH KWEE'S CALLIGRAPHY EXHIBITION

The Chinese Calligraphy Society of Singapore and Singapore Cultural Studies Society are jointly presenting a solo Chinese calligraphy exhibition featuring 100 works by Professor Tan Siah Kwee, a Cultural Medallion recipient.

Prof Tan, 71, is also the president of the Chinese Calligraphy Society of Singapore, as well as the founder of the Singapore Senior Citizen Calligraphy University Centre.

He got involved in calligraphy professionally in 1969, began teaching it in the 1970s and has since conducted calligraphy classes to people of all backgrounds.

In 1976, the late veteran calligrapher Gan Kee Leong, better known as Yan Lu, said that Prof Tan's calligraphy was written as if governed by a mystical force, and exuded an overall sense of composure, power and balance.

Prof Tan was conferred the Cultural Medallion, Singapore's highest arts honour, in 2000. This is his fourth solo exhibition.

WHERE: Singapore Calligraphy Centre, 48 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bencoolen WHEN: Till Wednesday, noon to 6pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ccss.org.sg

LOVE AND PASSION

This is a concert about love of all kinds - from passion between lovers, friendship, parental love, to the love for one's motherland - explored through romantic love songs and duets from the most famous operas in the world. The event will also explore the love of giving and, of course, the love of singing.

It is presented by the Singapore Lyric Opera (SLO) and performed by SLO's artistic director, soprano Nancy Yuen, as well as tenor Israel Lozano, baritone Song Kee Chang, and with Boris Kraljevic at the piano.

WHERE: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Monday, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $38 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555) INFO: www.singaporeopera.com.sg

M1 SINGAPORE FRINGE FESTIVAL 2020: SECRETIVE THING 215 BY SECRETIVE THING

As the title suggests, this experience is shrouded in secrecy. Details are scant, although what is known is that it is a rain or shine roving experience on foot.

Participants are asked to take their earphones or headphones, as well as a fully charged phone with access to WhatsApp. Instructions will be sent to participants' phone numbers.

The event's synopsis features a note from a "Dr Francis Toh" from a "Glasgo Mascon Kline" medical institute welcoming participants as new members, who will be introduced to the company's unique culture, which aims to forward its vision of creating the most cohesive and harmonious society for all. Media outlets have been asked not to reveal information about specific locations or activities.

Secretive Thing is an artist collective that wants to put people through surreal environments with challenging parameters.

Going through the experience led me to ponder existential themes such as isolation and connection.

WHERE: Foyer of Centre 42 (meeting point), 42 Waterloo Street MRT: Bras Basah/Bencoolen WHEN: Till Sunday; 6pm to 9.30pm (Friday); 11am to 9.30pm (Saturday); 11am to 5.30pm (Sunday); details and instructions will be sent via WhatsApp prior to the event. INFO: www.singaporefringe.com/fringe2020/fringe/secretive-thing-215