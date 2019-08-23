Arts Picks: Kam Ning with SCO: Butterfly Lovers (Open Rehearsal)

Kam Ning with SCO: Butterfly Lovers (Open Rehearsal)

The actual concert may be sold out, but this open rehearsal could be even more interesting as audience members get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes as the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) collaborates with world renowned violinist Kam Ning, under the baton of music director Tsung Yeh.

The Butterfly Lovers is a Chinese legend which depicts a heartrending story of a pair of lovers, inextricably linked to each other.

There may be some pauses in the repertoire as this is an actual rehearsal, but it still sounds like a delightful way to spend an afternoon.

The concert is a prelude to SCO’s upcoming concerts in Europe, which include performances with Kam Ning in Berlin and Prague.

WHERE: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 2pm ADMISSION: $10, cash payment only. Tickets will be available at Box Office (Level 1). INFO: www.sco.com.sg

Becoming – An Exhibition By Vincent Chua

The brother of the late painter Chua Ek Kay, artist Vincent Chua, 60, presents 27 works that blend Western and Chinese art techniques.

Using Chinese “xuan” paper, Chua creates different effects with Chinese ink, while also paying attention to volume and depth.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of the works goes to ArtSE – a social enterprise which focuses on cultivating an all-inclusive community by empowering seniors, those from low-income backgrounds and individuals with special needs or disabilities through visual arts or art-related activities.

The exhibition is presented by Pan Pacific Singapore and Goshen Art Gallery.

WHERE: Public Art Space, Level 2 of Pan Pacific Singapore, 7 Raffles Boulevard, Marina Square MRT: Promenade/Esplanade WHEN: Till Oct 28, open daily from 11am to 8pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: Contact Jack Yu from Goshen Art Gallery at info@goshenartgallery.com

A Lack Of Significance

Check out emerging Singapore artist Yeo Tze Yang’s solo exhibition, which depicts many common scenes around Singapore, including an old man watching the world go by, a discarded Toto ticket and an unmanned vegetable and fruit stall.

The 25-year-old recent graduate from the National University of Singapore is a self-taught artist, who picked up the silver prize in the UOB Painting Of The Year award in 2016.

WHERE: iPreciation Gallery, 50 Cuscaden Road, HPL House 01-01 MRT: Orchard WHEN: Till tomorrow, today, 10am to 7pm, tomorrow 11am to 6pm. ADMISSION: Free INFO: Call 6339-0678 or visit www.ipreciation.com