Arts Picks: Iconic landmarks of the world

ICONIC LANDMARKS OF THE WORLD

This exhibition by artcommune gallery and AC43 gallery looks at the genre of landscape painting and showcases how it plays out in the works of Singapore artists.

Among the more than 20 paintings on display are pieces by pioneer artist Lim Tze Peng, such as Tanah Lot, 1998, Ink And Colour On Paper; as well as watercolour artist Ong Kim Seng's lyrical works of sun-basked Tibetan and Nepalese scenes.

WHERE: artcommune gallery, 03-39 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street MRT: Bras Basah WHEN: Till Mon, noon to 7pm daily ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.artcommune.com.sg

NEW YEAR’S EVE COUNTDOWN CONCERT

Usher in the New Year with The Philharmonic Orchestra, Singapore and a glass of champagne in hand.

Audiences will not only be treated to a spectacular night of music, but can also take in the dazzling fireworks display, which can be seen from Empress Lawn, in front of Victoria Concert Hall.

Conductor Lin Juan will share the podium with his father, Cultural Medallion recipient Lim Yau.

This is the eighth edition of the countdown concert.

WHERE: Victoria Concert Hall, 9 Empress Place MRT: Raffles Place/ City Hall WHEN: Monday, 10pm ADMISSION: $42 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.tpo.org.sg

TINE THING HELSETH – ARUTIUNIAN TRUMPET CONCERTO

Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth performs for the first time in Singapore with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra.

The concert will feature trumpet showpiece Arutiunian’s Trumpet Concerto, which is a vigorous display of Armenian lyricism and flavour.

Helseth has been praised for her ability to transform the often harsh, brassy trumpet sound into something subtle and soft.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: Esplanade WHEN: Jan 5, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $15 to $88 INFO: www.sso.org.sg

BRUSH DIARY

Art teacher and watercolourist Tay Zhiyong’s debut solo show, Brush Diary, features scenes that he has chanced upon in Singapore, such as The Fullerton Waterboat House, and on his travels abroad.

Unlike plein-air watercolour paintings or on-site sketches, Tay, 35, re-interprets his subjects through studio painting. Each of the 14 paintings in this exhibition is a page out of his brush diary.

WHERE: Utterly Art Exhibition Space, level 3, 20B Mosque Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: From Thursday to Jan 29, by appointment INFO: E-mail utterlyart@yahoo.com or call 9487-2006