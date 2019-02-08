Arts Picks: I Light Singapore

I LIGHT SINGAPORE

For the bicentennial edition of the night festival, artists dressed up bridges along the Singapore River, projected a ghostly 19th-century boat into Marina Bay and placed in Fort Canning Park a piano that, when played, turns a nearby clearing into a venue for a light show.

The last, Keys Of Light, is an interactive installation by Netherlands-based projection art studio MrBeam. Farther up the hill from it, in Raffles House, is Reflecting Holons by Dutch artists Jetske Visser and Michiel Martens, made from long strips of oil-like transparent foils that, when spun by micro-controllers, resemble bubbles.

To see the art in action, check out this Art In 60 Seconds video at www.straitstimes.com/files/art-in-60-seconds-i-light-singapore

WHERE: Various locations in Marina Bay. Keys Of Light and Reflecting Holons are on Fort Canning Raffles Terrace (accessible by steps from Hill Street) MRT: City Hall/Clarke Quay/Raffles Place WHEN: Till Feb 24, 7.30 to 11pm daily with extended hours to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ilightmarinabay.sg

EXPLORATIONS: CHINESE INK AT NAFA

The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) marks the Chinese New Year season with this traditional Chinese ink exhibition of 26 works by 15 artists, including the school's students and alumni.

Works include National Arts Council Young Artist Award recipient Hong Sek Chern's Painting (With Blush Red, 2018).

Tomorrow, Nafa will also hold a public demonstration of spring couplet calligraphy.

Proceeds from the works sold at the exhibition and demonstration will go towards the Nafa Development Fund.

WHERE: Lim Hak Tai Gallery, Nafa Campus 1, 80 Bencoolen Street MRT: Bencoolen/Bugis WHEN: Till Feb 24, 11am to 7pm, Tuesdays to Sundays. Closed on Mondays. The calligraphy demonstration is tomorrow from 11am to 2pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.nafa.edu.sg/events/explorations-chinese-ink-at-nafa

DEVICES

From egg traps for predatory snakes to the building of artificial swiftlet houses to churn out edible birds' nest at a lucrative speed, Malaysian artist Chris Chong Chan Fui's solo exhibition looks at the mechanising of nature and ecological exploitation (Egg With 18K Gold Hook, 2019).

WHERE: Chan + Hori Contemporary, 02-09 Gillman Barracks, 6 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till March 1, 11am to 7pm, Tuesdays to Fridays; noon to 6pm, weekends. Closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.chanhori.com

WITHIN WITHOUT

Singapore artist Andre Wee fuses art and technology in his solo exhibition, which features both 2D interactive prints with augmented reality digital elements and 3D printed sculptures created via digital sculpting that play with the idea of the familiar and the uncanny (Green City 2.0).

Wee, 30, says he chose to work with these media in an attempt to bring newer forms of technology into the traditional art space.

"They may be rough around the edges or primitive because these are emerging technologies, but I hope that this inclusion of them into the gallery acts as a starting point for more of such works to come."

WHERE: Mulan Gallery, 01-07, 36 Armenian Street MRT: City Hall/Bras Basah WHEN: Till Feb 23, 11.30am to 6.30pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.mulangallery.com.s