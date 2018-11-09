Arts Picks: Happiness Private Limited #10

HAPPINESS PRIVATE LIMITED #10

This is the 10th edition of the Happiness Private Limited series by artist William Sim.

More than 20 watercolour pieces and mixed media on wood artworks are on show, including a 1.4m-long watercolour painting titled Collectable Happiness.

The painting's depiction of a fish-shaped trawler with its trailing dragnet is a representation of the artist's self and his quest to find happiness.

Colourful objects in the ship's hull symbolise happy memories and experiences amassed along the journey and stored as fuel to keep the vessel moving.

WHERE: Utterly Art Exhibition Space, 20B Mosque Street MRT: Chinatown WHEN: Till Tuesday, by appointment ADMISSION: Free INFO: E-mail utterlyart@yahoo.com or call 9487-2006

FLOWER FLIGHTS

Beauty that is heightened by transience is depicted in a series of charcoal drawings of flowers by artist Yanyun Chen, one of five nominees this year for the President's Young Talents award.

This solo exhibition expands on her flower series, Chasing Flowers, which was first shown in 2016. Twelve new works have been added.

Chen said that she passed a flower shop one day and got the idea to start drawing flowers in charcoal. She returned from studying in Sweden in 2014 and was too broke to afford to draw.

"Flowers are living and, contrary to what is perceived, they move towards the light source, they wilt, they are not still," says Chen, who said her practice became "a meditation on being present to death, and appreciating the short yet spectacular flourish of their lifespans".

WHERE: Art Porters Gallery, 64 Spottiswoode Park Road MRT: Outram Park WHEN: Till Jan 4, Tuesdays to Sundays, 10.30am to 7pm, Mondays by appointment ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.artporters.com

SCO YOUNG PEOPLE'S CONCERT: A VOYAGE TO NANYANG - BALIK KAMPUNG

This weekend's performances by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) will not simply be a treat for the ears, but for the eyes as well.

In keeping with the nostalgic theme, resident conductor Quek Ling Kiong and the musicians will dress in clothes from the 1960s and 1970s.

Over the past four year, this Voyage to Nanyang series has focused on various aspects of Singapore's culture and heritage, including street operas and food culture.

This time, the theme is balik kampung and the programme will feature games from the past such as five stones and chapteh, highlight the multiracial kampung community and promote the kampung spirit in modern Singapore. There will be a presentation of the games on stage while the orchestra performs. The audience can also play the games before the concert.

Guest musicians Ismahairie Putra and Raghavendran Rajasekaran, who play the gambus and venu, respectively, will engage in a "cross-cultural musical conversation" with dizi musician Tan Chye Tiong and pipa musician Zhang Yin.

WHERE: SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way MRT:Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Today, 10.30am; tomorrow, 2.30 and 5pm ADMISSION: $14 to $37, from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.sco.com.sg