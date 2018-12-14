Arts Picks: A $ingapore Carol

A $INGAPORE CAROL

This is the last weekend of Wild Rice's Christmas pantomime, which puts a crazy rich Asian spin on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Selfish smart-tech multimillionaire S.K. Loo (Sebastian Tan) is confronted by three Christmas ghosts, past, present and yet-to-be - the hantu of a banana tree (Siti Khalijah Zainal); a virtual-reality composite of the model he uses to sell his apps (Audrey Luo); and the bodiless voices of artificial intelligence assistants Alexa, Siri and others yet to come (Candice de Rozario).

Find out whether the true meaning of Christmas can thaw his frozen heart.

WHERE: Victoria Theatre, 9 Empress Place MRT: City Hall, Raffles Place WHEN: Today, 7.30pm; tomorrow, 2.30 and 7.30pm ADMISSION: $55 to $80 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO: www.wildrice.com.sg

GLOBAL MIGRANT FESTIVAL

This new festival aims to draw links between migration, labour and art around the world. It brings together foreign workers who are also writers and artists, as well as experts and migrant rights advocates for readings, panel discussions, film screenings and the annual Migrant Worker Poetry Competition, now in its fifth edition.

WHERE: Various locations, including National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew's Road; The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane; and Singapore Book Council, 03-32, Block E, Goodman Arts Centre, 90 Goodman Road MRT: City Hall, Raffles Place (National Gallery and Arts House); Mountbatten (Goodman) WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday, various timings ADMISSION: Free INFO: Go to www.globalmigrantfestival.com

LALLA ESSAYDI: TRUTH AND BEAUTY

Morocco-born artist Lalla Essaydi's exhibition recasts the exoticised Arab women of Orientalist paintings and returns the female subjects their agency.

The 20 or so large-scale images each took up to a year for Essaydi to stage. In them, the women are sometimes clothed in fabrics that allow them to blend into the background (right), or have meaningless text inscribed in henna on their bodies to highlight how women's voices are often overwritten in discourse.

WHERE: Sundaram Tagore Gallery Singapore, 01-05 5 Lock Road, Gillman Barracks MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Until Jan 12, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm. Closed from Dec 23 to Jan 2 ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.sundaramtagore.com or call 6694-3378

TOGETHER

The Singapore National Youth Chinese Orchestra and Hong Kong Youth Chinese Orchestra take the stage together for the first time in this one-night-only concert, in which soloists from each orchestra will perform with the partnering orchestra.

On the programme are pieces such as the Central Philharmonic Orchestra's Heroine Mu Gui Ying; Li Bo Chan's Ode To King Of Western Chu, which is based on the classic Chinese opera Farewell My Concubine; and Cultural Medallion recipient Law Wai Lun's symphonic epic Admiral Of The Seven Seas - The Vow.

WHERE: Singapore Chinese Orchestra Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way MRT: Tanjong Pagar WHEN: Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION: $15 from Sistic INFO: www.sco.com.sg