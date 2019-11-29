Arts Picks

THE POSTHUMAN CITY

This exhibition by NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore asks viewers to contemplate an existence beyond privileging the human, drawing from research on the climate crisis, resource exploitation and urban environments.

In response to water pollution, Indonesian artist and technologist Irene Agrivina's Soya C(o)u(l)ture demonstrates how waste water from tofu and tempeh production can be transformed into usable biomaterials such as fuel, fertiliser and leather-like fabrics, while Slovenian artist-architect Marjetica Potrc's Earth Drawings highlights the significance of indigenous knowledge.

Austrian artist Ines Doujak's collages, Ghostpopulations (above), transform drawings from 19th-century medical textbooks into assemblages of flora, fauna and sick human bodies, while in a tapestry, Bangkok-based designers Animali Domestici map their city from the perspective of a python.

WHERE: NTU Centre for Contemporary Art Singapore, Gillman Barracks, Block 43 Malan Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till March 8, Tuesdays to Sundays, noon to 7pm; closed on Mondays ADMISSION: Free INFO: ntu.ccasingapore.org



PHOTO: JARED HO



SING LIT BODY SLAM: 2 MUCH 2 SOON

Watch poets war in words while pro-wrestlers slug it out on the mat as Sing Lit Body Slam returns to the ring for a second bout, after selling out its inaugural show in 2017.

It is a collaboration between local literary non-profit Sing Lit Station and pro-wrestling school Grapple Max Dojo.

Pro-wrestling is a form of performance art with a carefully choreographed outcome, not a combat sport.

Poets such as Stephanie Dogfoot and Joses Ho from Singapore and Malaysian spoken word artists Melizarani T. Selva and Aiman Azri will form tag teams with wrestlers such as Greg "Endboss" Ho and Dennis "The Ladykiller" Hui.

They will battle it out on subjects from the hawker struggle to the merits of spoken word poetry, as well as engage in a grudge match between the much-maligned neighbourhood of Yishun and the rest of Singapore.

WHERE: Multi-Purpose Hall, Aliwal Arts Centre, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis WHEN: Today, 7.30pm, and tomorrow, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $40, $25 (students) from www.singlitstation.com/shop/2much2soon



PHOTO: KOH HONG TENG



FROM SOCIAL REALISM TO SPECULATIVE FICTION AND SILKPUNK

A decade of work by award-winning Singapore comics artist Koh Hong Teng comes together in this solo exhibition, from his illustrations for graphic novels such as Ten Sticks And One Rice (2012) with Oh Yong Hwee and Gone Case (2010-2011) with Dave Chua to his heritage-inspired works such as Building Memories (2016) and Last Train From Tanjong Pagar (2014).

Koh will also be giving a sneak preview of his most ambitious project to date, The Assassins #1: Cao Mo, a graphic novel with writer S. Mickey Lin, the first in a series of five based on the Biographies Of Assassins from Han dynasty historian Sima Qian's Records Of The Grand Historian.

WHERE: Mulan Gallery, 01-07, 36 Armenian Street MRT: Bras Basah/City Hall WHEN: Today, 7 to 9pm; till Dec 21, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11.30am to 6.30pm, closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays. There will be an artist talk on Dec 14, 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.mulangallery.com.sg



PHOTOS:

BENEDICT LAU,

ST FILE



REVISITING MY COUNTRY AND MY PEOPLE

Ahead of next January's M1 Singapore Fringe Festival, which takes its theme from pioneer Singapore poet Lee Tzu Pheng's 1967 poem My Country And My People, poet and literary critic Gwee Li Sui (left) will give a lecture on the poem and consider its relevance today. Lee herself (right) will give a brief introduction to and reading of her poem.

WHERE: Blue Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT: City Hall/Raffles Place WHEN: Tomorrow, 3pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.singaporefringe.com