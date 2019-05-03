Arts Picks

LIN HWAI-MIN: A RETROSPECTIVE

Premier Taiwanese dance company Cloud Gate Dance Theatre looks back across the career of its founding artistic director Lin Hwai-min, who will be stepping down at the end of this year.

The retrospective for the company's 45th-anniversary gala will pick out excerpts from nine of his classic works. These include Portrait Of The Families, said to be the first major theatrical work to tackle Taiwan's 1947 massacre after an anti-government uprising; Moon Water (above), which fuses the movements of taiji tao yin with Bach's Suite For Solo Cello; and Rice, an epic homage to the staple grain.

Lin will also give a free talk in Mandarin tomorrow about his practice.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 8pm. Lin's talk will be held tomorrow at 1.30pm ADMISSION: $30 (restricted view) to $120 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg). Lin's talk is free with registration at bit.ly/2UQkZWt

'TIL THE END OF THE WORLD, WE'LL MEET IN NO MAN'S LAND

Singaporean singer-songwriter Inch Chua (above) makes her first foray into playwriting with this script, based on her recent expedition to Antarctica, in a show that is part one-woman musical, part ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) experience.

The performance, directed by Okorn-Kuo Jing Hong, features original compositions and binaural sound technology, which makes use of headphones to create a more immersive, three-dimensional sound experience.

Members of the audience perch on white tiered seats, as if they are penguins on ice floes. The sound of snow and wind is created by the popping of bubble wrap or stamping.

WHERE: 72-13, Home of TheatreWorks, 72-13 Mohamed Sultan Road MRT: Clarke Quay WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm ADMISSION: $48, $28 (concessions) from Sistic INFO: theatreworks.org.sg or www.thisisinch.com

KUTRALA KURAVANJI

Classic Tamil poetry comes to life in this dance production by performing arts group Bhaskar's Arts Academy.

The group first staged this production in 1958 and hopes this restaging will get younger audiences in Singapore to appreciate the beauty of the Tamil language.

It is based on a poem circa 1718, in which a Kurathi (gypsy) reads the palm of the lady Vasanthavalli and foresees a grand wedding between her and the one who has stolen her heart.

The group's artistic director Santha Bhaskar played Kurathi in the 1958 premiere; the role will be played this time by Priyadarshini Nagarajah (above).

Says the group's resident choreographer Ambujah Thiru, who was Bhaskar's student: "Educating the dancers about the language, in addition to choreographing, was a crucial part of the process to ensure the delivery was not compromised.

"And for the audience, with the English surtitles provided, they will be able to easily understand the story."

WHERE: Gateway Theatre, 3615 Jalan Bukit Merah MRT: Redhill WHEN: May 11, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $30 from www.bhaskarsartsacademy.com/buy-ticket or 04-01 Bras Basah Complex; $20 for students, who must show ID at point of purchase INFO: Call 6336-6537 or e-mail enquiries@bhaskarsarts.com

CHONTENG: THE CULT OF CREATURES

Chonteng - which translates into English as ''doodle'' - is a drawing installation by Singaporean artist Rizman Putra that explores the idea of making marks and lines based loosely on the method of automatic drawing.

The concept was first explored in previous exhibitions Labyrinth Of Things I and II, which were presented at Coda Culture and Cake Theatrical Productions' Running With Strippers respectively.

In this third and final presentation as part of Teater Ekamatra's Artist Residency Programme, which has been extended until Sunday by popular demand, studio space Greymatter is transformed into a drawing installation that audience encounters as if it is a cave with the drawings of a Neanderthal.

WHERE: Greymatter, 02-10, 28 Aliwal Street MRT: Nicoll Highway/Bugis WHEN: Till Sunday, 10am to 10pm ADMISSION: Entry by donation, pay as you like; register at chonteng.peatix.com