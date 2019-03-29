Arts Picks

RUBBER GIRL ON THE LOOSE

In this season of The Studios at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Cake Theatrical Productions artistic director Natalie Hennedige continues putting subversive new spins on classic tragic heroines.

This time, she takes on Sophocles' Antigone, a young woman from Thebes who defies her uncle, King Creon, in order to bury her brother Polyneices - at the risk of being sentenced to death herself.

In this version, Creon is played by three different performers: West Papuan dancer Darlane Litaay, Berlin-based musician Matthias Engler and Malaysian actor Ghafir Akbar. Australian dancer Sarah Chaffey portrays Antigone.

WHERE: Esplanade Theatre Studio, Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive MRT: City Hall/Esplanade WHEN: Today, 8pm; tomorrow, 3 and 8pm; Sunday, 3pm ADMISSION: $35 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) or www.esplanade.com INFO: R18, nudity and mature themes

WHAT YOU SEE IS WHAT YOU SEE

This group show takes as its starting point artist Frank Stella's Minimalist adage, "What you see is what you see".

Pieces range from South Korean artist Chun Kwang Young's vivid Aggregation works, which make use of Korean mulberry paper; to Chinese painter Su Xiaobai's creations using traditional Chinese lacquer techniques.

The works, which are by seven artists, draw on Asian philosophies such as Taoism, Confucianism and Zen Buddhism.

WHERE: Pearl Lam Galleries, 14A Dempsey Road MRT: Farrer Road/Commonwealth WHEN: Today and tomorrow, 11am to 7pm; Sunday, noon to 6pm ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.pearllam.com

A BLACK-AND-WHITE VOYAGE

Step back in time to 1927 in this Singapore Heritage Festival theatre experience, set in a black-and-white colonial bungalow at 18 Temenggong Road. Actors playing house staff such as a gardener and governess will share stories about the beginnings of Telok Blangah, the history of Mount Faber and the origins of the black-and-white bungalows.

WHERE: 18 Temenggong Road. Meet at HarbourFront Centre (drop-off point outside Harry's Harbourfront), 1 Maritime Square, 15 minutes before the tour starts MRT: HarbourFront WHEN: Today, tomorrow and Sunday, various timings ADMISSION: $15 from bit.ly/2UbZQda INFO: www.heritagefestival.sg

NO SUBSTANCE (TRUNK)

Fost Gallery presents a new edition of Singaporean artist Zul Mahmod's sound sculpture series No Substance, which was first shown in 2014 and inspired by his observations of the hyper-urban landscape, which he described as soulless infrastructure.

The sculptures, which make use of solenoids, laboratory-grade glass vessels and microcontrollers, explore the role of human inhabitants in a large city.

This new iteration comprises five new, heftier works, each with its own operating system and case.

WHERE: Fost Gallery, 01-02 Gillman Barracks, 1 Lock Road MRT: Labrador Park WHEN: Till April 28, Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 7pm; Sundays, 11am to 6pm. By appointment on Mondays and public holidays ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.fostgallery.com