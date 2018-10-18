Art festival i Light Singapore returns Jan 28 to Feb 24 with special bicentennial edition

SINGAPORE - Annual sustainable i Light art festival will return from Jan 28 to Feb 24 next year (2019), expanding beyond Marina Bay to include the Civic District, Singapore River and Raffles Terrace at Fort Canning.

i Light Singapore - Bicentennial Edition will kick off the island-wide celebrations marking 200 years after the arrival of Stamford Raffles and feature light installations, and a range of activities such as artisanal bazaars, a food carnival and mass exercises like yoga.

The festival is organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA). Previously known as i Light Marina Bay, it was introduced in 2010 to add vibrancy to the Marina Bay precinct and encourage sustainable lifestyles.

This year's festival drew two million visitors over four weekends.

Next year's seventh edition has received the largest number ofartwork proposals in the festival's history - 249 submissions from 36 countries in two months.

One highlight of the 2019 festival will be a sustainable light art installation by Singaporean industrial designer Ms Lee Yun Qin, 37, and members of the public.

Dubbed The Rainbow Connection, it will be made of solar light modules in hundreds of upcycled PET containers suspended in the air. The public can take part in one of 12 pre-festival workshops around the island to design 800 cookie containers for this installation.

An artist's impression of The Rainbow Connection. PHOTO: I LIGHT SINGAPORE

Housewife Christina Wong, 30, and her children aged two and six were among the more than 30 people who were gathered on Thursday (Oct 18) at educational centre Bold At Work in Jurong East for one of the workshops.

"Everyone is working together towards a common project. I thought that was quite interesting," said Ms Wong, who was using markers to colour a jar.

One of the international light art installations featured is City Gazing Singapore by artists Mingus Vogel and Justus Bruns from Dutch design collective VOUW, who are participating for the first time. The installation was designed to resemble the map of Singapore and will be on display at The Lawn@Marina Bay.

An artist's impression of City Gazing Singapore. PHOTO: I LIGHT SINGAPORE

This year, the organisers have also launched the inaugural i Light Student Award, where local and international tertiary students will come together to present their own sustainable light art installations at the festival.

VIEW IT/ I LIGHT SINGAPORE - BICENTENNIAL EDITION

WHEN: Jan 28 to Feb 24, 2019; from 7.30pm to 11pm daily, with extended hours to 12am on Fridays and Saturdays. WHERE: Various locations in Marina Bay, Civic District, Singapore River, and Raffles Terrace at Fort Canning ADMISSION: Free INFO: www.ilightsingapore.sg

It has already received 48 submissions involving 115 students from nine countries, including Singapore. Five student artworks - three winning and two merit entries - will be showcased at the upcoming festival.

URA's chief executive Lim Eng Hwee said: "As one of the country's signature events, the Festival has been a platform that bridges people, culture, and opportunity through art and sustainability since its inception.

"This special bicentennial edition will see an intensified effort to bring communities together, as a reflection of how the historic Civic District and Singapore River first drew people from different parts of the world here centuries ago."