Argento scandal impacts #MeToo movement

ROME • One scathing headline described her as Asia Minor.

Even as Italian actress Asia Argento emerged as one of the leading figures in the #MeToo movement, she was never a media favourite in Italy's patriarchal society.

Now, with accusations that she quietly arranged to pay US$380,000 (S$519,000) to Jimmy Bennett, 22, an American actor who said she had sexually assaulted him when he was 17, she has gone from being an imperfect spokesman of a movement already having difficulty gaining traction in Italy to one who may have badly damaged the cause, at least in her own country.

This week, Argento was the target of a broad and savage pillorying on the front pages of virtually every newspaper in Italy.

The headlines were merciless.

On Tuesday, she denied that she had sex with Bennett. Argento said her boyfriend - chef, television personality and author Anthony Bourdain, who killed himself in June - had helped Bennett "economically, so that he would no longer intrude in our lives".

The New York Times, which reported on the matter on Sunday, said: "We are confident in the accuracy of our reporting."

Argento, 42, has been in the media spotlight for three decades, since debuting in the cinema at nine. She won the Italian equivalent of the Best Actress Oscar in her teens. Her marriages and affairs raised eyebrows and envy.

It was a year ago that her fame shifted. She became a familiar figure at rallies in Italy, on television talk shows and at red carpet events after becoming one of the first women to publicly accuse producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

But Argento has never warmed the cockles of Italian hearts, in part a reflection of the country's abiding resistance to the advances the #MeToo movement had opened for women in some other nations.

The conservative and deliberately provocative Italian newspaper Libero, for instance, had followed her accusations against Weinstein with an article that suggested: "First they give it away, then they whine and pretend to regret it".

After Bourdain's suicide, Argento was unfavourably profiled in Italian news media because of photographs that showed her dancing with a French friend a few days before his death.

The latest takedown, then, came as no surprise. In chronicling her troubles on Tuesday, Italian newspapers came up with supposed outrages from the past.

There was the time in 2009 when she and hundreds of others signed a petition supporting director Roman Polanski, who had been arrested in Switzerland on an outstanding warrant for an underage sex case.

Then, there was the overt smugness of some commentators, as if Argento's presumed fall from grace nullified the entire #MeToo movement.

"Who will recompense the ruined men?" asked Antonello Piroso, writing in the daily La Verita.

Ms Francesca Koch, president of the International Women's House in Rome, noted: "There's a desire in today's Italy for public lynching, not just Asia, but any scapegoats."

She was referring to the mudslinging that followed the collapse of a bridge in Genoa last week that left at least 43 dead.

The way Argento was humiliated in the press on Tuesday recalled the attacks of defence lawyers in rape trials "slurring the reputation of the victims", she said.

"I think this phenomenon gives a measure of the reaction of the male establishment which found a road for a ferocious vendetta" against the #MeToo movement in Italy, she added.

NYTIMES