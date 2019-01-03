Are EXO's Kai and Blackpink's Jennie dating?

SEOUL • There might be a new power couple in K-pop on the horizon as reports have revealed EXO's Kai and Blackpink's Jennie are dating.

The singers, from two of K-pop's most popular groups, were seen walking while holding hands in a park in Seoul, South Korean entertainment news portal Dispatch reported on Tuesday.

Pictures obtained by the media outlet show the two going for a drive around Sangam-dong before strolling at Haneul Park where they were seen layered up in coats and scarves to brace themselves against the cold.

The report also said Kai, 24, drove all the way to where Jennie, 22, lives with a gift he bought from Hawaii, where his group EXO visited last month.

Following the news on Tuesday, Kai's agency S.M. Entertainment told Yonhap News Agency that the two have "positive feelings" for each other.

Jennie's agency YG Entertainment, however, was kept in the dark about the relationship, according to multiple reports.

Kai's Instagram post on Nov 25 shows him standing in the dark at what appears to be Haneul Park, which Dispatch says is a photo taken by Jennie.

The Instagram post has been showered with comments congratulating the new couple, with some fans showing disappointment.

One fan wrote: "If the rumour is true, be happy with each other." Another fan asked in disbelief: "So it was Jennie who took this photo?"

Twitter also erupted with hashtags related to the reported relationship, which dominated the Twitter trends list in Seoul on the first day of this year.

Jennie was trending even in Canada, with more than 350,000 tweets posted about the Blackpink singer. One Twitter user quipped: "I guess Jennie isn't going solo", seemingly referring to her song Solo.

On the same day last year, Dispatch surprised K-pop fans with the news that singer G-dragon was dating fellow singer Lee Joo-yeon, a former member of girl group After School.

