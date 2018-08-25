Apple, Google slammed over app 'tax'

NEW YORK • Are Apple and Google tax collectors that inhibit the flow of dollars between creators and consumers?

Streaming service Netflix as well as video game-makers Epic Games and Valve are among companies that have recently tried to bypass the app stores run by Apple and Google, or complained about the cost of the tolls.

Grumbling about app store economics is not new. But the number of complaints, combined with new ways of reaching users, regulatory scrutiny and competitive pressure, are threatening to undermine what have become digital goldmines for Apple and Google.

The two tech giants launched their app stores in 2008. They soon grew into powerful marketplaces that matched the creations of millions of independent developers with billions of smartphone users.

In exchange, the companies take up to 30 per cent of the money that consumers pay developers.

For most of the decade, the companies won praise for helping to build an app economy that will grow to US$157 billion (S$215 billion) in 2022, from US$82 billion last year, according to App Annie projections.

Rather than supporting innovation, Apple and Google are now talked about as tax collectors.

"They're very aggressive about making sure companies aren't trying to work around their billing," said Mr Alex Austin, co-founder of mobile company Branch. "They have whole teams reviewing these flows to ensure they get their tax."

Last week, he co-authored a report arguing that app store fees are unsustainable. Apple and Google take 30 per cent of subscription dollars and in-app purchases made on iPhones and Android phones.

About two years ago, the companies lowered that cut to 15 per cent in some cases.

If app store commissions fell to a blended rate of 5 per cent to 15 per cent, that would knock up to 21 per cent off estimates of Apple's earnings, before interest and tax, by fiscal 2020, financial group Macquarie estimated. Google could lose up to 20 per cent by the same measure, according to the brokerage firm.

This is particularly worrying for Apple investors, who are expecting the App Store to support the growth of the company's services business. Alphabet's Google is susceptible, given its legal problems.

A recent European Union anti-trust ruling requires Google to stop bundling its app store with Search and Chrome on Android phones in Europe. That may compel more app-makers to circumvent Google, luring in customers through the Web or partnerships with other companies.

On Tuesday, Netflix said it is testing a way to bypass Apple in-app subscriptions by sending users to its own website.

More recently, Epic Games, the maker of hit video game Fortnite, opted to ditch Google's app store.

Its founder Tim Sweeney said the 30 per cent app store fee is a "high cost" in a world where publishers must bear the expense of developing, operating and supporting their games. "Middlemen distributors are no longer required," he added.

In defence of the app store model, Apple and Google have highlighted their ability to filter out fake apps and malicious software, as well as distribute apps widely. Promotion in their app stores can transform a company's fortunes overnight. Indeed, only the most popular online services can risk not being in Apple and Google's app stores.

Skipping these powerful distribution channels is a "fool's errand" for most publishers, said Ms Danielle Levitas, a senior vice-president at App Annie.

