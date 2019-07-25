America's cultural reckoning on the small screen

Of all the ways to open a stand-up comedy routine, soberly acknowledging that you were accused of sexual misconduct might be the strangest.

But in Aziz Ansari Right Now - the comedian's first on-screen appearance since January, when a woman wrote a #MeToo article saying he had pressured her into having sex on a date - it may have been odd not to mention it.

So in his new Netflix special, the Master Of None (2015 to now) creator nods to the elephant in the room. And, boy, is it awkward, even in front of a theatre full of fans.

This is no mea culpa, to be clear. Ansari simply says he felt scared and humiliated - and "ultimately I just felt terrible that this person felt this way".

He then concludes that if it made him and other people "more thoughtful" about dating, "that's a good thing".

On paper, this seems gracious, but it astutely dodges the question of culpability.

Yet its sincerity is hard to pin down, clouded by the fact that this is part of a performance and inadvertently framed as such because of a suffocatingly tight close-up.

It was also a necessary prologue to any attempt at a professional comeback.

And it casts a pall over the comedy that follows, as it is hard to not parse for clues as to what Ansari really feels.



Aziz Ansari in his new Netflix special. PHOTO: NETFLIX





When They See Us stars Jharrel Jerome (left) and Asante Blackk (right), who play two of the Central Park Five, five boys who were wrongfully convicted of brutally raping a woman in New York City. PHOTO: NETFLIX



VIEW IT/AZIZ ANSARI RIGHT NOW

Netflix 3.5 stars WHEN THEY SEE US Netflix 4 stars

There is plenty of crowd-pleasing stuff - bits about trying to explain racism in America to his white Danish girlfriend as well as topics he has addressed before, such as the unfair burden of contraception placed on women.

But when he takes aim at the current culture of showy progressiveness, things get a little barbed.

Ansari starts by hilariously calling out the reluctance of white moviegoers to criticise the Asian-American movie Crazy Rich Asians (2018) - a mediocre rom-com with a suspiciously high Rotten Tomatoes score.

He then ties this to the competitive "wokeness" of white folks in general, which he both mocks and praises.

Yet, it is not people's fault that they are constantly playing catch-up with changing social mores, he suggests.

"In 50 years, we're all going to look back and feel like complete a**holes" - a conclusion that is self-critical while also letting himself off the hook a little.

There is also a tense moment where a grinning Ansari cruelly shames an audience member in order to make a point about people being quick to impose pre-formed judgments, even with completely fabricated rumours.

He ends by saying he has learnt from his brush with career ruin, and that the "old Aziz" who took it all for granted is dead. That may be the case, but the new Aziz might have a few anger issues to work out.

The first half of the four-part miniseries When They See Us, from acclaimed director Ava DuVernay (Selma, 2014), is a gut-wrencher.

The knot in your stomach comes from knowing this is the true story of a gross injustice: the wrongful conviction of the so-called Central Park Five, a group of black and Hispanic boys jailed for the 1989 rape of a jogger in New York - and then exonerated when the real rapist confessed more than 10 years later.

It shows the underage boys being coerced by police into confessing - all at the behest of prosecutor turned crime novelist Linda Fairstein (Felicity Huffman) who, in real life, had been dropped by her publisher since the series aired.

DuVernay skilfully blends the procedural elements of the case - which are maddening enough - with the human drama of lives torn apart.

The latter episodes track the young men's incarceration and release. This could have been a straightforward hell-followed-by-vindication arc and there are moments when it veers that way.

But the series uplifts the viewer, and itself, by lingering on the tiniest moments of meaning, connection and joy that saved these families.

It also finds connections between this dark chapter in criminal-justice history and the present day.

The most powerful is the footage of US President Donald Trump - who was a property tycoon back then - calling for the death penalty and paying for advertisements doing the same, which many believe poisoned jurors' opinions.

That this man is now the US President may be the real kicker to the story.