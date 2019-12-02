Alarms are hospital health hazard

NEW YORK • When Ms Kea Turner's 74-year-old grandmother checked into Virginia's Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital with lung cancer, she was placed in an oncology unit where patients were monitored by a bed alarm.

Small movements - such as reaching for a tissue - would set off the alarm. The beeping would go on for up to 10 minutes, until a nurse arrived to turn it off.

Tens of thousands of alarms buzz each day in American hospitals. All sound urgent, but few require immediate attention or get it.

Intended to keep patients safe by alerting nurses to potential problems, they also create a riot of disturbances for patients trying to heal and get some rest.

Nearly every machine in a hospital is now outfitted with an alarm - infusion pumps, ventilators and bedside monitors tracking blood pressure and heart activity.

Even beds are fitted with devices to detect movement that might portend a fall. The glut of noise means medical staff are less likely to respond.

Alarms have ranked as one of the top 10 health technological hazards every year since 2007, according to research firm ECRI Institute.

That could mean staff are too swamped with work to notice a patient in distress or that the alarms are misconfigured.

The Joint Commission, which accredits hospitals, warned about the "frequent and persistent" problem of alarm safety in 2013.

The commission estimated that of the thousands of alarms going off throughout a hospital every day, an estimated 85 to 99 per cent do not require clinical intervention.

Staff, facing widespread "alarm fatigue", can miss critical alerts, leading to patient deaths.

Patients may get anxious about fluctuations in heart rate or blood pressure that are perfectly normal, the commission said.

Bed alarms can lead to immobility and loss of muscle mass when patients are terrified that any movement will set off the bleeps.

In the past 30 years, the number of medical devices that generate alarms has risen from about 10 to nearly 40, said Ms Priyanka Shah, a senior project engineer at ECRI Institute.

A breathing ventilator alone can emit 30 to 40 different noises, she said, adding that hospitals have reduced alarms that are not needed.

Ms Maria Cvach, director of policy management and integration for Johns Hopkins Health System, found that in one step-down unit (a level below intensive care) in the hospital in 2006, an average of 350 alarms went off per patient per day, from the cardiac monitor alone.

She said no international standard exists for what these alarms sound like, so they vary by manufacturer and device. "It's impossible for staff to identify by sound everything they hear."

The flood of alarms creates a "cry wolf phenomenon", Ms Cvach said. "The alarms are constantly calling for help. The staff look at them. They say that's just a false alarm - they may ignore the real alarm."

Bed alarms, for example, are meant to summon nurses. But research has shown the use of alarms does not prevent falls. Nurses are often stretched thin and do not reach the bedside before a patient falls.

Meanwhile, patients may feel immobilised when even a few hundred steps a day could significantly improve their recovery.

In Virginia, Ms Turner's grandmother grew so frustrated with her bed alarm that she gave up on sleeping and stayed up late watching television during her hospital stay.

Meanwhile, some hospitals are trying to turn down the noise. By customising alarm settings and converting some audible alerts to visual displays at nurses' stations, Ms Cvach's team reduced the average number of alarms from each patient's cardiac monitor from 350 to about 40 per day, she said.

Mr Fred Buckhold, an internist at SSM Health St Louis University Hospital in Missouri, said one patient's experience spurred his hospital to reduce reliance on bed alarms.

A 67-year-old woman was placed on a bed alarm while being treated for a collapsed lung, he said.

The woman said in protest: "I feel like I'm in jail. I can't sit up or go to the bathroom without them coming after me."

Did the bed alarm help her at all? Mr Buckhold said: "It just made her want to kill us."

WASHINGTON POST