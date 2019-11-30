Airfares are lowest during first week of November and December

If you are about to book your year-end holiday, you might want to wait one or two more days. You just might be able to land cheaper airfares.

Data by Adobe Analytics found that flight ticket prices are typically lowest during the first week of November and December. Adobe had looked at more than a trillion visits to travel booking sites.

If you are planning to fly over the New Year period, for example, the best day to book tickets would have been Nov 6 - 55 days before New Year's Day.

Airfare rises by 14 per cent during the last 11/2 weeks of November, but is soon followed by a 13 per cent drop in the first week of December.

Adobe Analytics' data considers international travel websites for those hoping to book and fly at the end of the year.

"Those price fluctuations could be how the market responds to the increased demand for flights during the holiday season," said Ms Niki Torres, 33, head of content and user experience writing at local start-up Airalo, an eSIM-card business.

She has been in the travel industry for about 21/2 years and previously worked at flight booking website Skyscanner.

She noted that while market trends are useful, airfares also vary according to destination and day of departure. She added: "Regional flights have more stable prices, which are generally higher when you fly over the weekend or public holidays."

Skyscanner's 2020 report of Asia-Pacific travel trends showed that the top three destinations for Singaporeans are Bangkok, Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

Flights to Bangkok and Manila are usually cheapest seven weeks before departure, while tickets to Kuala Lumpur are priced lower five weeks before.

Friday was the most expensive day to fly to most of the top destinations from Singapore, while departing on Monday or Tuesday promised more savings.

Ms Torres advised comparing prices between different dates and airlines using a flight search engine such as Skyscanner.

Some of these sites also have a price alert tool, which helps travellers track the prices of their chosen flights. When the prices change, an e-mail alert will be sent to users. In the alerts, these platforms also gauge how the current price compares with typical rates of the selected destinations.

If you are flexible with your destination, the platforms also have flight comparison maps which allow users to tell at a glance how flight ticket prices to cities all over the world compare by month of departure.