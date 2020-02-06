Add To Cart: Hydrating beauty favourites for flu season

SINGAPORE - We may not have winter in Singapore, but December and January here wreak their own brand of havoc with unpredictable bouts of rain, sun, and now the flu. These tools in my belt have proven life-savers through all the nose-blowing.

Sisley Paris Phyto-Hydra Teint SPF15, $135

With the weather hot one minute and muggy the next, I have been gravitating towards tinted moisturisers - lightweight base products that promise skincare benefits first, before adding coverage.

This one from Sisley is pricey, but as it rightfully says on the packaging, it is beautifying. The consistency dispenses like any regular foundation, yet spreads out into a thin fluid that applies smoothly over the skin, sinking in almost like a serum.

It won't cover any raging breakouts for sure - this is for days when your skin is cooperating and simply needs a little evening out in tone and redness. The satin finish lets your true skin peek through and the natural glow makes your face look instantly healthy. I fancy it as my cheat product for a "model off-duty" look.

With the added SPF15, it would technically make a good complexion product for running simple errands in or an hour in the gym - if you can bear "wasting" it then.

Available at all Sisley Paris counters including Robinsons Raffles City

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, $74

Cult skincare label Drunk Elephant has launched its first overnight mask, and this baby is packed with all kinds of nourishing ingredients.

The self-professed "electrolyte cocktail" mixes trending ingredients like niacinamide, plant-derived squalane, ceramides, omega fatty acids, and newer ones like fatty acid Vitamin F which gives it its name. All have properties that help replenish your skin barrier.

I cannot speak on the science behind it, but it certainly is a luxurious mask that can double as a rich moisturiser, especially when my skin was dehydrated from a flu in January.

Efficacy depends on how much you apply at night - slather it on and you wake up the next morning feeling deeply soaked and hydrated. I prefer to go with two to three pumps for a more modest application, which still leaves my face plump in the morning yet not overly wet.

Tip: Store it in the fridge for an extra cooling night-time treat.

Available at Sephora Ion Orchard and Ngee Ann City, or online at sephora.sg

Philosophy Lips Of Hope Tinted Lip Balm, $28



PHOTO: COURTESY OF PHILOSOPHY



I must have gone through five lip balms these last two months, and can safely conclude that this tinted lip balm from Philosophy takes the cake.

More like a lip treatment than a standard balm, it is rich, moisturising and feels genuinely nourishing on the lips - without being goopy or caking up unpleasantly around my mouth.

Best of all, it comes in four pigmented shades that include darker, wearable deep nude tones that don't pull pink or neon orange like many other tinted lip balms. The shade Fig is a gorgeous terracotta that lasts for hours, and fades to a natural flush of colour without drying out my lips.

The product is aptly named, for it has restored my hope in tinted lip balms.

Available at all Sephora stores and sephora.sg

Chanel Les 4 Ombres eyeshadow quad in 354 Warm Memories, $96



PHOTO: COURTESY OF CHANEL



An instant favourite and my top pick from the desert-inspired Chanel Spring Summer 2020 make-up collection, which launched islandwide in January.

I have not had much luck with Chanel's baked eyeshadow formula in the past, but the four shades here are pigmented and sweep easily over the eyelids, the muted magenta hues adding a pop of colour to tired eyes (and believe me, I am often tired).

The quad, called Warm Memories, brings forth for me romantic visions of frolicking in the desert, scarves billowing in the sandy breeze behind me. I imagine it is what Carrie Bradshaw and her friends would have worn in Sex And The City 2.

Granted, it is a pretty common colour scheme that you might already have in your collection. But the versatility packed in this compact quad - neutral crease shades, a lighter eyeshadow topper, and a deeper shade for when you feel like going darker - is something not all quads can deliver. I know I will use every shade.

Available at all Chanel Fragrance and Beauty stores

Pixi Hydrating Milky Mist, $24



PHOTO: PIXI BEAUTY



This rediscovery from Pixi has been living on my desk for the last two months. The soothing mist, a cult favourite, is formulated with hyaluronic acid to plump skin by trapping moisture.

The mist itself is incredibly fine and sprays evenly over the face so you don't feel attacked by droplets supposedly meant to soothe your skin.

You can use it before make-up as a lazy girl's moisturiser, but I like it best at various points in the day when I feel my make-up needs a refresh. I spritz generously to re-hydrate and calm areas that are starting to look patchy.

Personally, the true test for a good mist is when it does not leave droplets that further break apart my midday make-up - and congratulations Hydrating Milky Mist, you have passed.

Available at all Sephora stores and sephora.sg

This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.