Actress Sophie Turner reveals her baby bump

English actress Sophie Turner revealed her baby bump for the first time on a walk with singer husband Joe Jonas in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The pair, who were in self-isolation for the past few months, were spotted wearing face masks on their walk. Turner wore black leggings and a long black hoodie that covered her bump.

The 24-year-old tied the knot with Jonas in two separate ceremonies - one in Las Vegas and the other in southern France - last year.

They had been engaged for two years before getting married when Turner was still filming the hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019).

During an appearance on GQ magazine's video question-and-answer series Actually Me last Friday, Jonas said the couple's wedding ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas had been a spontaneous decision and they did not inform their families beforehand.

The secret ceremony was leaked to the public when the couple's friend, American DJ Diplo, livestreamed the proceedings on his Instagram page.

There have been pregnancy rumours since the start of the year, when Turner was spotted wearing baggy clothes and visiting toy shops.