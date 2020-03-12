Actress Jenna Dewan is a mother again

American actress and dancer Jenna Dewan has had a baby boy with her fiance Steve Kazee.

Callum Michael Rebel Kazee was born last Friday.

The Step Up actress, 39, announced the good news on her Instagram page and posted a picture of the newborn snuggled in her arms, sleeping peacefully with a beanie on his head.

Equally heartwarming was the caption: "And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond", followed by several red-heart emojis and a rainbow one.

She then wrote: "Welcome to the world, you little angel."

Dewan, who has a six-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum, is engaged to Kazee, an American actor and singer.

Kazee, 44, also expressed his joy on Instagram with an adorable close-up photograph of the baby holding his finger with his tiny fist.

The similarly jubilant caption read: "In an instant, our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child."

Their posts drew thousands of "likes", with many celebrities congratulating them in the comments section.