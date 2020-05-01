Actor Rishi Kapoor dies of cancer at 67

In what is proving to be a terrible week for the Bollywood film fraternity, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died yesterday at 67 after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

Kapoor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, was taken to a hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties, his brother Randhir Kapoor told the Press Trust of India.

His wife and frequent co-star Neetu was by his side when he died, according to the Hindustan Times.

His death comes within 24 hours of the passing of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan.

Born into one of the most prominent families in Hindi cinema, Kapoor - son of actor Raj Kapoor - was best known for his roles as a romantic hero.

He had his breakout turn as Raj Nath in the 1973 film Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia, and received the Filmfare Best Actor Award the year after.

Also a director and producer, he was part of hit films such as Laila Majnu (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) and Bol Radha Bol (1992).

In the later stages of his career, he appeared in films such as Kapoor & Sons (2016) and 102 Not Out (2018).

A statement released by Kapoor's family said: "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents.

"Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him."

Kapoor had been receiving treatment in New York for more than a year.

The statement added: "He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

He is survived by his children, actor Ranbir Kapoor and designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. He is also uncle to actresses Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Tributes from fellow Indian actors have poured in since news of his death broke.

Actress Priyanka Chopra called it "the end of an era", writing: "My heart is so heavy... #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Riddhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir."

Another Indian acting great, Rajinikanth, tweeted: "Heartbroken... Rest In Peace... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor".