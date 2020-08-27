Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt turns spotlight on Singapore food

American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is showing love for Singapore on social media once more.

The 500 Days Of Summer actor, who turns 39 this year, posted on Facebook yet another call for photos on Thursday (Aug 27).

He wrote: "We're looking for photos of Singaporean food for a new project on hitRECord."

Online collaborative platform hitRECord was founded in 2004 and aims to connect creatives from all corners of the globe. It is a personal project by Gordon-Levitt and his late older brother, Dan.

Gordon-Levitt ended the call with an image of a dish familiar to many Singaporeans.

"This shot of fishball noodles is by @Sunsukit," he wrote, referring to a user on Instagram.

"And now I'm hungry," he quipped.

So far, the actor's post has received more than 700 reactions, and hungry Singaporean netizens have submitted images ranging from nasi campur to char kway teow.

On Aug 21, Gordon-Levitt had sought "cool photos taken anywhere in Singapore" and earlier in the month, he had posted a photograph of a woman in Singapore and asked for caption contributions.