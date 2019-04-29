Actor Idris Elba marries in Morocco

LONDON • Last year, actor Idris Elba got down on one knee to propose before a screening of his movie Yardie in a London cinema.

Over the weekend, the love chase ended in Morocco where he married model Sabrina Dhowre.

Photographs posted by British Vogue showed Elba, 46 - once rumoured to be in the running to play James Bond on screen - sharing an embrace with Dhowre, 29, a former Miss Vancouver.

Elba, who is marrying for the third time, made sure the journey to Morocco was worth the trouble for his guests, who included Motown great Diana Ross and her son. The celebrations were spread over three days.

It is not known if Elba hired a deejay. He really did not need one since he drew raves performing as one at the recent Coachella festival in California. He groomed his deejaying skills growing up before acting opened a new career path.