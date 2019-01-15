Actor Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger

NEW YORK - Last week, actor Chris Pratt helped Katherine Schwarzenegger move house. Now, the author is set to have a permanent place in his heart after they got engaged following a whirlwind romance.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" Pratt, 39, wrote on Instagram late on Sunday (Jan 13).

"I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to go boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

The message accompanied a photo of the duo embracing, a large engagement ring on her finger.

Media reports said the ring could cost US$150,000 (S$202,800) to US$175,000.

Schwarzenegger later posted the same photo to her account, adding a message to her new fiance: "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

Photos first turned up in tabloids last summer of Jurassic World (2015) star Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 29, who is the daughter of former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

A sweet courtship was chronicled on social media and through paparazzi pictures: church dates, ice cream runs and meet-the-family dinners. A source told People magazine: "Chris doesn't just date to date, and neither does Katherine. She's very excited."

It will be the first marriage for the author and the second for Pratt, who split from actress Anna Faris in 2017 after a nine-year marriage.

The former couple have a six-year-old son.

"I'm so happy for you both," Faris, 42, said on Pratt's Instagram post. "Congratulations."